Holistic AI's AI Governance Solutions Included in the OECD's Trustworthy AI Toolkit

Holistic AI's Solutions on AI Governance Have Been Integrated Into the OECD's Catalogue of Tools for Trustworthy AI

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Holistic AI, the leading provider of AI Governance for enterprises, is pleased to announce that several of its solutions have been included in the OECD's Catalogue of Tools & Metrics for Trustworthy AI.

In line with the OECD AI Principles, the trustworthy AI toolkit provides a one-stop shop for robust solutions to ensure and validate the responsible development and deployment of AI systems. This includes various socio-technical solutions covering the technical, procedural, and educational aspects of AI Governance, such as Risk Management.

Holistic AI's tools included in the OECD's catalog include:

Holistic AI's Governance Platform is a proprietary, scalable solution for managing AI inventory, mapping risks, and facilitating compliance with AI regulations, such as the EU AI Act and NIST.

Holistic AI empowers enterprises to adopt and scale AI confidently.

Holistic AI is deeply committed to ensuring that AI can be relied upon to fulfill its transformative potential for society. We believe that the responsible development and deployment of AI, which begins with robust AI governance, is central to this goal. Our AI governance encompasses the principles and frameworks essential for ensuring the responsible and transparent use of AI and minimizing risks associated with its deployment.

Without effective governance practices in place, organizations expose themselves to potential legal, financial, and reputational risks stemming from misuse and biased outcomes generated by their AI systems. Thus, implementing AI governance becomes imperative to mitigate these threats and foster trust in AI technologies on a broader scale.

Holistic AI takes a proactive approach by collaborating with regulators, policymakers, enterprises, and academia to promote the advancement of responsible, risk-based, and globally applicable AI standards.

