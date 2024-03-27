Zafin Unveils Two Powerful Capabilities: Dynamic Cohorts and Signals

New capabilities built to streamline bank operations, empower employees, and help banks deliver truly personalized experiences to their customers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2024, the leading provider of SaaS core modernization and transformation solutions for banks, announces the launch of Dynamic Cohorts and Signals, two of our newest comprehensive data capabilities within our core product and pricing platform that extend Zafin's commitment to empower banks worldwide with innovative tools to enhance customer experience and drive growth.

According to a recent report by Deloitte, banks face challenges when it comes to deepening customer relationships and driving engagement with enhanced personalized experiences. This inability to curate tailored offerings has been hampered by legacy systems, lack of data and the inability to harness data fully.

Dynamic Cohortshelps address these challenges by transforming the way bank employees group customers, offering a more agile approach to traditional segmentation. Rather than relying on pre-defined static segments, Dynamic Cohorts empowers employees to promptly craft specific customer groups using first-party data available on the Zafin platform.

With the ability to quickly create cohorts that segment customers based on demographics and current banking behaviors, Dynamic Cohorts empowers banks with accelerated customer retargeting capabilities. This ensures a more responsive and personalized engagement strategy, enabling customers to receive tailored communications and offers - a capability not readily achievable with static segmentation models.

To complement Dynamic Cohorts, Zafin also introduces Signals, an advanced alerting capability that enables banks to deliver timely updates tailored to customers' evolving needs. This proactive approach ensures that customers are informed about relevant changes, can avoid unplanned fees and penalties, take advantage of time-sensitive promotions and discounts, and gain better financial visibility, fostering stronger connections and loyalty.

"Dynamic Cohorts marks a significant step forward in customer segmentation, empowering banks to leverage first-party data, to offer deeply personalized customer experiences," said Adnan Haider, Senior Vice President, Analytics at Zafin. "With the introduction of Signals, our suite of capabilities continues to enhance the overall customer experience, ensuring timely and targeted alerts that align precisely with banking needs."

By using Dynamic Cohorts and Signals bank leaders stand to gain by ensuring compliance, mitigating revenue risks, and accelerating insight generation, empowering banks to strengthen their operations and deliver optimal customer experiences.

Dynamic Cohorts and Signals underscore Zafin's commitment to deliver a leading portfolio of SaaS technology to banks around the world seeking to enhance their competitive advantage.

Dynamic Cohorts and Signals are available today as part of the integrated Zafin platform. To learn more about Dynamic Cohorts, visit our websiteor watch our video. To learn more about Signals, visit our websiteor watch our video.

About Zafin:

Founded in 2002, Zafin is a leading provider of SaaS core modernization and transformation solutions offering an integrated platform and capabilities that simplify operations and enable increased revenue, profitability, and enhanced customer experiences for top banks worldwide. Our platform enables business users to work collaboratively to design and manage pricing, products, and packages, while technologists streamline core banking systems.

With Zafin, banks accelerate time to market for new products and offers while lowering the cost of change and achieving tangible business and risk outcomes. The Zafin platform increases business agility while enabling personalized pricing and dynamic responses to evolving customer and market needs.

Zafin is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices and customers around the globe including ING, CIBC, HSBC, Wells Fargo, PNC, and ANZ. For more information go to www.zafin.com.

Connect with Zafin on LinkedIn, Twitter,YouTubeor read the Zafin blog.

"Zafin" is a trademark of Zafin. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Uproar PR for Zafin

Matt Greenfield

mgreenfield@uproarpr.com