FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

FirstGroup plc

27 March 2024

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 26 March 2024 that a Person Closely Associated with David Martin, Company Chairman, sold 100,000 shares at 182.40 pence per share. The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 26 March 2024.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Enquiries:

David Blizzard

Company Secretary

020 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name D A E Hall 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Chairman David Martin b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93