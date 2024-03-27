CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today reported results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended February 29, 2024. Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.41 billion compared to $2.19 billion in last year's third quarter, an increase of 9.9%. The organic revenue growth rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, which adjusts for the impacts of acquisitions, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and differences in the number of workdays, was 7.7%.

Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.19 billion compared to $1.03 billion in last year's third quarter, an increase of 14.9%. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 49.4% for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 47.2% in last year's third quarter, an increase of 220 basis points. Energy expenses comprised of gasoline, natural gas and electricity were 40 basis points lower for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to last year's third quarter.

Operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 16.6% to $520.8 million compared to $446.8 million in last year's third quarter. Operating income as a percentage of revenue was 21.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 20.4% in last year's third quarter.

Net income was $397.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $325.8 million in last year's third quarter, an increase of 22.0%. The third quarter of fiscal 2024 effective tax rate was 19.9% compared to 22.1% in last year's third quarter. The tax rates in both quarters were impacted by certain discrete items, primarily the tax accounting impact for stock-based compensation. Third quarter of fiscal 2024 diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $3.84 compared to $3.14 in last year's third quarter, an increase of 22.3%.

On March 15, 2024, Cintas paid an aggregate quarterly cash dividend of $137.6 million to shareholders, an increase of 17.1% from the amount paid last March.

Todd M. Schneider, Cintas' President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our third quarter results reflect the outstanding dedication and execution of our employees, whom we call partners. Each of our operating segments continue to execute at a high level, which led to robust revenue growth of 9.9%, record high gross margin of 49.4%, record high operating margin of 21.6% and diluted EPS growth of 22.3%."

Mr. Schneider concluded, "Based on our third quarter results, we are increasing our full fiscal year financial guidance. We are raising our annual revenue expectations from a range of $9.48 billion to $9.56 billion to a range of $9.57 billion to $9.60 billion and our diluted EPS from a range of $14.35 to $14.65 to a range of $14.80 to $15.00." Please note the following regarding guidance:

Fiscal year 2024 interest expense is expected to be approximately $99.0 million compared to $109.5 million in fiscal year 2023, predominately as a result of less variable rate debt. This may change as a result of future share buybacks or acquisition activity.

Fiscal year 2024 effective tax rate is expected to be 20.6% compared to a rate of 20.4% in fiscal year 2023.

Our diluted EPS guidance includes no future share buybacks.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 % Change Revenue: Uniform rental and facility services $ 1,876,642 $ 1,716,165 9.4% Other 529,531 473,821 11.8% Total revenue 2,406,173 2,189,986 9.9% Costs and expenses: Cost of uniform rental and facility services 960,208 907,993 5.8% Cost of other 258,117 247,962 4.1% Selling and administrative expenses 667,048 587,219 13.6% Operating income 520,800 446,812 16.6% Interest income (930 ) (373 ) 149.3% Interest expense 25,530 28,819 (11.4)% Income before income taxes 496,200 418,366 18.6% Income taxes 98,621 92,539 6.6% Net income $ 397,579 $ 325,827 22.0% Basic earnings per share $ 3.90 $ 3.19 22.3% Diluted earnings per share $ 3.84 $ 3.14 22.3% Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 101,477 101,714 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 103,187 103,418

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share data) Nine Months Ended February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 % Change Revenue: Uniform rental and facility services $ 5,554,009 $ 5,123,924 8.4% Other 1,571,671 1,407,374 11.7% Total revenue 7,125,680 6,531,298 9.1% Costs and expenses: Cost of uniform rental and facility services 2,882,022 2,705,486 6.5% Cost of other 772,691 741,222 4.2% Selling and administrative expenses 1,949,928 1,752,724 11.3% Operating income 1,521,039 1,331,866 14.2% Interest income (2,121 ) (872 ) 143.2% Interest expense 76,664 85,459 (10.3)% Income before income taxes 1,446,496 1,247,279 16.0% Income taxes 289,219 245,470 17.8% Net income $ 1,157,277 $ 1,001,809 15.5% Basic earnings per share $ 11.34 $ 9.82 15.5% Diluted earnings per share $ 11.15 $ 9.65 15.5% Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 101,681 101,589 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 103,347 103,363

CINTAS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

Gross Margin and Net Income Margin Results Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 Uniform rental and facility services gross margin 48.8% 47.1% 48.1% 47.2% Other gross margin 51.3% 47.7% 50.8% 47.3% Total gross margin 49.4% 47.2% 48.7% 47.2% Net income margin 16.5% 14.9% 16.2% 15.3%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the rules promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To supplement its consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides these additional non-GAAP financial measures of free cash flow and organic revenue growth. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate to enhance understanding of its past performance as well as prospects for future performance. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are shown in the tables below.

Computation of Free Cash Flow Nine Months Ended (In thousands) February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 Net cash provided by operations $ 1,386,741 $ 1,044,191 Capital expenditures (307,558 ) (224,116 ) Free cash flow $ 1,079,183 $ 820,075

Management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the Company. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the Company to the capital that is spent to continue, improve and grow business operations.

Computation of Organic Growth Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 Growth % February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 Growth % A B G I J O Revenue $ 2,406,173 $ 2,189,986 9.9% $ 7,125,680 $ 6,531,298 9.1% G=(A-B)/B O=(I-J)/J C D K L Workdays in the period 65 64 196 195 E F H M N P Workday adjusted revenue growth $ 2,369,155 $ 2,189,986 8.2% $ 7,089,324 $ 6,531,298 8.5% E=(A/C)*D F=(B/D)*D H=(E-F)/F M=(I/K)*L N=(J/L)*L P=(M-N)/N Acquisition and foreign currency exchange impact, net (0.5)% (0.3)% Organic growth 7.7% 8.2%

Management believes that organic revenue growth is valuable to investors because it reflects the revenue performance compared to a prior period with the same number of revenue generating days and excludes the impact from acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT DATA

(In thousands) Uniform Rental and Facility Services First Aid and Safety Services All Other Corporate Total For the three months ended February 29, 2024 Revenue $ 1,876,642 $ 262,602 $ 266,929 $ - $ 2,406,173 Gross margin $ 916,434 $ 147,732 $ 123,682 $ - $ 1,187,848 Selling and administrative expenses $ 496,027 $ 90,015 $ 81,006 $ - $ 667,048 Interest income $ - $ - $ - $ (930 ) $ (930 ) Interest expense $ - $ - $ - $ 25,530 $ 25,530 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 420,407 $ 57,717 $ 42,676 $ (24,600 ) $ 496,200 For the three months ended February 28, 2023 Revenue $ 1,716,165 $ 231,605 $ 242,216 $ - $ 2,189,986 Gross margin $ 808,172 $ 119,408 $ 106,451 $ - $ 1,034,031 Selling and administrative expenses $ 448,177 $ 72,137 $ 66,905 $ - $ 587,219 Interest income $ - $ - $ - $ (373 ) $ (373 ) Interest expense $ - $ - $ - $ 28,819 $ 28,819 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 359,995 $ 47,271 $ 39,546 $ (28,446 ) $ 418,366 For the nine months ended February 29, 2024 Revenue $ 5,554,009 $ 789,696 $ 781,975 $ - $ 7,125,680 Gross margin $ 2,671,987 $ 438,824 $ 360,156 $ - $ 3,470,967 Selling and administrative expenses $ 1,445,440 $ 262,996 $ 241,492 $ - $ 1,949,928 Interest income $ - $ - $ - $ (2,121 ) $ (2,121 ) Interest expense $ - $ - $ - $ 76,664 $ 76,664 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,226,547 $ 175,828 $ 118,664 $ (74,543 ) $ 1,446,496 For the nine months ended February 28, 2023 Revenue $ 5,123,924 $ 701,740 $ 705,634 $ - $ 6,531,298 Gross margin $ 2,418,438 $ 354,698 $ 311,454 $ - $ 3,084,590 Selling and administrative expenses $ 1,324,577 $ 221,086 $ 207,061 $ - $ 1,752,724 Interest income $ - $ - $ - $ (872 ) $ (872 ) Interest expense $ - $ - $ - $ 85,459 $ 85,459 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,093,861 $ 133,612 $ 104,393 $ (84,587 ) $ 1,247,279

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands except per share data) February 29,

2024 May 31,

2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,483 $ 124,149 Accounts receivable, net 1,262,077 1,152,993 Inventories, net 451,215 506,604 Uniforms and other rental items in service 1,025,597 1,011,918 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 163,624 142,795 Total current assets 3,030,996 2,938,459 Property and equipment, net 1,505,810 1,396,476 Investments 294,261 247,191 Goodwill 3,212,432 3,056,201 Service contracts, net 335,863 346,574 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 186,514 178,464 Other assets, net 412,999 382,991 $ 8,978,875 $ 8,546,356 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 307,941 $ 302,292 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 182,669 239,086 Accrued liabilities 720,545 632,504 Income taxes, current 18,310 12,470 Operating lease liabilities, current 44,430 43,710 Total current liabilities 1,273,895 1,230,062 Long-term liabilities: Debt due after one year 2,474,908 2,486,405 Deferred income taxes 481,177 498,356 Operating lease liabilities 146,060 138,278 Accrued liabilities 368,752 329,269 Total long-term liabilities 3,470,897 3,452,308 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value: - - 100,000 shares authorized, none outstanding Common stock, no par value, and paid-in capital: 2,246,329 2,031,542 425,000,000 shares authorized FY 2024: 193,090,252 issued and 101,444,090 outstanding FY 2023: 192,198,938 issued and 101,732,148 outstanding Retained earnings 10,341,248 9,597,315 Treasury stock: (8,439,817 ) (7,842,649 ) FY 2024: 91,646,162 shares FY 2023: 90,466,790 shares Accumulated other comprehensive income 86,323 77,778 Total shareholders' equity 4,234,083 3,863,986 $ 8,978,875 $ 8,546,356

Cintas Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,157,277 $ 1,001,809 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 207,637 190,801 Amortization of intangible assets and capitalized contract costs 119,815 113,281 Stock-based compensation 84,490 75,334 Deferred income taxes (21,366 ) 22,001 Change in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable, net (109,040 ) (132,473 ) Inventories, net 55,834 (60,563 ) Uniforms and other rental items in service (9,060 ) (85,991 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and capitalized contract costs (104,873 ) (116,842 ) Accounts payable 5,771 32,851 Accrued compensation and related liabilities (58,511 ) (32,666 ) Accrued liabilities and other 52,945 17,856 Income taxes, current 5,822 18,793 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,386,741 1,044,191 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (307,558 ) (224,116 ) Purchases of investments (7,592 ) (4,618 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (185,028 ) (32,983 ) Other, net (3,100 ) (6,894 ) Net cash used in investing activities (503,278 ) (268,611 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of commercial paper, net - (62,200 ) Repayment of debt (13,450 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation awards 1,275 2,941 Dividends paid (393,310 ) (332,421 ) Repurchase of common stock (468,146 ) (370,917 ) Other, net (5,839 ) (11,996 ) Net cash used in financing activities (879,470 ) (774,593 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 341 (2,895 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,334 (1,908 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 124,149 90,471 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 128,483 $ 88,563

