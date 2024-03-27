CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for the year 2023.

Twelve Months 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

Total twelve months revenues of $11.5 million

Healthcare revenues of $10.2 million in 2023

Net income from operations of $214,000, or 2% of revenues

Cash increased by $835,000 to $4.6 million from December 31, 2022

Management Commentary

"2023 was the fourth consecutive year of increased revenues while maintaining a positive net income," remarked David Houston, Chief Financial Officer, LiveWorld. "Overall, the year was positive and has us headed in the right direction as we move into 2024."

The Company stated that beginning in 2023 and continuing in 2024 it is making investments to add additional revenue streams by expanding its solution sets, entering new market segments, and increasing its market presence. It is anticipated the current business operations will grow and be profitable net of the investment which will result in a loss for the year.

"LiveWorld leads the market in unlocking the true value of social media marketing, with a combination of compliance, engagement, and insight solutions," said Peter Friedman, Chairman & CEO, LiveWorld. "In 2023 we added new clients, won multiple awards for our digital agency work, and were recognized by Medical Marketing & Media as a top 100 healthcare agency."

Financial Review for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Total revenues were approximately $11.5 million for the twelve months, as compared to approximately $11.1 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2022. This was an increase of approximately $312,000 or 3% when compared to the twelve months of 2022.

The company reported net income for the twelve months of approximately $214,000 or 2% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $1.0 million or 9% of total revenues reported for the twelve months of 2022. The lower income in 2023 was primarily due to a higher tax liability and investments for future growth of the company.

The company finished the year with approximately $4.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $3.8 million at the end of 2022.

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir (LiveWorld's Investor Relations page) or at www.otcmarkets.com.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a social-first digital agency that unlocks the full potential of social media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions. We provide brand marketers bold creative rooted in strategy that captivates and resonates, social moderation and engagement that activates interactions, software that enriches customer experiences, and compliance that enables and accelerates digital programs.

With over 27 years of making connections, we leverage our social media DNA to deliver emotion-driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld's current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld's ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld's ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) December 31 December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 4,635 $ 3,801 Accounts receivable, net 1,701 2,583 Prepaid expenses 225 180 Total current assets 6,561 6,564 Property and equipment, net 44 43 Other assets 27 26 Total assets $ 6,632 $ 6,633 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 238 $ 203 Accrued employee expenses 890 791 Other accrued liabilities 343 52 Deferred revenue 438 1,326 Total current liabilities 1,909 2,372 Total liabilities 1,909 2,372 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 144,131 143,883 Accumulated deficit (139,442 ) (139,656 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,723 4,261 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,632 $ 6,633

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 11,458 $ 11,146 Cost of revenues 5,884 5,341 Gross Margin 5,574 5,805 Operating Expense Product development 1,070 958 Sales and marketing 1,548 1,356 General and administrative 2,538 2,345 Total operating expense 5,156 4,659 Income from operations 418 1,146 Income before tax 418 1,146 Other Income 4 1 Provision for income taxes 208 130 Net income from operations 214 1,017 Earnings per share analysis from operations: Basic income per share $ 0.01 $ 0.02 Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ 0.02 Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 64,632,465 62,522,559 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 59 $ 49 Product development 15 10 Sales and marketing 33 26 General and administrative 141 97 Total stock-based compensation $ 248 $ 182

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 214 $ 1,017 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 31 26 Stock-based compensation 248 182 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 881 (809 ) Other assets (44 ) (25 ) Accounts payable 35 (28 ) Accrued liabilities 389 (248 ) Deferred revenue (888 ) 157 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 866 272 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (32 ) (22 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (32 ) (22 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options ------------- ------------- Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities ------------- ------------- Change in cash and cash equivalent 834 250 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,801 3,551 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,635 $ 3,801 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities: Income tax paid $ 208 $ 130

