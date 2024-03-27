

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sea ice at both the top and bottom of the earth continued its decline in 2024. In the waters around Antarctica, ice coverage shrank to near-historic lows for the third year in a row.



The recurring loss hints at a long-term shift in conditions in the Southern Ocean, likely resulting from global climate change, according to scientists at NASA and the National Snow and Ice Data Center.



Meanwhile, the 46-year trend of shrinking and thinning ice in the Arctic Ocean shows no sign of reversing.



'Sea ice acts like a buffer between the ocean and the atmosphere,' said ice scientist Linette Boisvert of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. 'Sea ice prevents much of the exchange of heat and moisture from the relatively warm ocean to the atmosphere above it.'



Less ice coverage allows the ocean to warm the atmosphere over the poles, leading to more ice melting in a vicious cycle of rising temperatures.



Historically, the area of sea ice surrounding the Antarctic continent has fluctuated dramatically from year to year while averages over decades have been relatively stable. In recent years, though, sea ice cover around Antarctica has plummeted.



This year, Antarctic sea ice reached its lowest annual extent on February 20 with a total of 768,000 square miles.



At the other end of the planet, the maximum winter ice coverage in the Arctic Ocean is consistent with an ongoing 46-year decline. Satellite images reveal that the total area of the Arctic Ocean covered in sea ice reached 6 million square miles on March 14. Overall, the maximum winter ice coverage in the Arctic has shrunk by an area equivalent to the size of Alaska since 1979, the study says.



This year's Arctic ice maximum is the 14th lowest on record, according to the U.S. space agency.



