

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States imposed sanctions on 11 individuals and entities supporting Syria's Bashar Al-Assad regime through the facilitation of illicit financial transfers and trafficking of illegal drugs, as well as the extraction and export of Syrian commodities.



Syria has become the leading producer and exporter of Captagon, a highly addictive amphetamine-type stimulant trafficked illegally throughout the Middle East and Europe.



Syrian national Taher al-Kayali owns and operates Syria-based Neptunus LLC, a company he used to purchase vessels that were then used to smuggle Captagon and hashish, both well-known funding sources for the Assad regime.



The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said Al-Kayali has also aided Captagon traffickers in their attempts to distribute drugs to Europe by way of Greece and Italy.



OFAC designated Mahmoud Abulilah Al-Dj for leading the operations behind multiple Captagon shipments, including the Noka shipment seized by Greek authorities and three shipments that were seized in Libya. He also serves as the exclusive agent for designated Syrian airline Cham Wings in Libya.



Al-Dj's Syria-based Al-Tair Company and FreeBird Travel and Tourism were also came under the sanctions.



Aleksey Makarov, the Vice President of sanctioned Russian Financial Corporation Bank, and Muhammad Ali Al-Minala of the Central Bank of Syria, are the other individuals targeted by the U.S. Government.



Syria-based Maya Exchange Company (Maya), alongside previously sanctioned Syrian exchanges Al-Fadel Exchange and Al-Adham Exchange, facilitated millions of dollars of illicit transactions, foreign currency transfers, and sanctions evasion schemes for the benefit of the Syrian government.



Limited Liability Company STG Logistic, its Switzerland-based intermediary Grains Middle East Trading DWC-LLC, the company's chief executive officer Yafi David also were sanctioned.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken