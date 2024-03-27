

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Americans' view of the U.S. economy remains negative, but improved in 2024 from last year, according to Gallup's Economic Confidence Index.



The Index is at -20 in March, similar to the -22 found in February but sharply higher than the readings near -50 measured last fall. The index is currently at its highest point since a -12 reading in August 2021.



The Gallup Economic Confidence Index summarizes Americans' assessments of current economic conditions and economic outlook.



The latest results are based on a Gallup poll conducted during March 1-20. In his State of the Union address earlier this month and on the campaign trail, President Joe Biden has touted indicators of strong economic performance. These include record stock values, easing inflation, job creation and low unemployment. Yet, Americans still feel the cumulative effects of rising prices from the past two years, the poll shows.



Thirty percent of U.S. adults say the current economic conditions are excellent or good, while 30 percent call them only fair and 39 percent say it is poor.



