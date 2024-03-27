ACE Money Transfer and Bank AL Habib Partner Again to Empower Overseas Pakistanis and Strengthen Pakistan's Economy this Ramadan

MANCHESTER, England, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Money Transfer, a leading remittance provider headquartered in Manchester, UK, and Bank AL Habib, one of Pakistan's premier commercial banks, have joined forces once again to incentivize overseas Pakistanis to send money home through legal channels while offering them the chance to win substantial rewards. 25 Umrah packages are being offered, allowing winners to undertake the sacred pilgrimage during the holy month. The grand prize - Two lucky winners will each receive a rupees 1 crore cash prize.

The Importance of Legal Remittances

Legal remittances contribute significantly to Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, aiding in economic growth and stability. Conversely, informal channels for sending money can be unreliable and pose security risks. Remittances are a vital lifeline for Pakistan's economy, and by incentivizing legal transfers through such rewards during Ramadan, ACE Money Transfer and Bank AL Habib play a key role in supporting national development and ensuring the well-being of many families.

How to Participate?

The process is simple. The remitter is required to send money to Pakistan via ACE Money Transfer's app or website from the UK, Europe, Canada, or Australia to any Bank AL Habib account or choose cash pickup from one of Bank AL Habib's 1100+ branches in Pakistan and use the promo code "UMRAH" when creating the transaction. The offer is valid during the month of Ramadan, 2024.

Mr. Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer, stated, "This collaborative effort transcends mere transactions. It acknowledges the profound significance of Ramadan, a time for spiritual reflection, generosity, and strengthening family bonds. We at ACE Money Transfer are proud to revitalize our longstanding partnership with Bank AL Habib and offer such incredible opportunities to overseas Pakistanis while contributing to Pakistan's economic well-being."

Mr. Aun Ali, Group Head - Business of Bank AL Habib, said, we are excited to announce the launch of the media campaign in collaboration with ACE Money transfer during the holy month of Ramadan. The campaign shows our commitment to building a meaningful relationship with our customers and encouraging them to use legal channels to send money to Pakistan .

Ali Zafar, the campaign ambassador, shared his thoughts: "I am honored to be associated with this initiative. During Ramadan, the spirit of giving is at its peak, and these contributions must reach their intended recipients safely and securely. By using legal channels like ACE Money Transfer and Bank AL Habib, overseas Pakistanis can ensure their hard-earned money makes a real difference back home while strengthening Pakistan's economy."

