FinEx Funds ICAV - Shareholder Notification

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

27 March 2024

FinEx Funds ICAV (the ICAV)

FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF (the Fund)

Shareholder Notification

Dear Shareholder

This letter is to inform you on behalf of the board of directors of the ICAV (the Board) of an update in respect of the Fund in which you hold shares.

1. CHANGES TO THE FUND

We refer to the shareholder notice issued on 12 March 2024 (the Shareholder Notice). As noted in the Shareholder Notice, it was proposed that the Effective Date for the changes (as detailed in the Shareholder Notice) to the Fund would be on or about 27 March 2024 (the Effective Date), when the Supplement would be noted by the Central Bank. As further noted in the Shareholder Notice, the Board had resolved to lift the suspension of the USD Shares Share Class with effect from the 28 March 2024.

2. POSTPONEMENT

Due to extended compliance checking by the Administrator, it is necessary to postpone the Effective Date for the changes to the Fund. Accordingly, please note that the lifting of the suspension has also been postponed.

We will update you in due course as to the new Effective Date for the changes to the Fund and the lifting of the suspension.

If you have any queries, please contact Martin Bednall, martin.bednall@finxcapital.com .

Yours faithfully

Director

FinEx Funds ICAV