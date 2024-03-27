John Williamson Promoted to Principal, SNH Capital Partners

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / SNH Capital Partners ("SNH"), a leading U.S.-based private investment firm focused on long-term partnerships, is proud to announce the promotion of John Williamson to Principal. In this new capacity, John will play a pivotal part in both sourcing and executing our business development initiatives, while also assuming a more significant role in shaping SNH's strategic direction.

Since joining SNH as Vice President in 2014, John has consistently sourced transactions across diverse market verticals, staying closely aligned with the firm's investment growth strategies. This promotion acknowledges John's exceptional track record and unwavering commitment to the firm's success.

"We are excited to promote within our organization," said Jevin Sackett, CEO of SNH Capital Partners. "John's promotion aligns an unparalleled talent in strategic relationship-building combined with thoughtful collaboration to navigate deals to completion. With his leadership and dedication driving our success, we eagerly anticipate his continued contributions to our firm's growth and prosperity."

About SNH Capital Partners

SNH Capital Partners is a U.S.-based private investment firm dedicated to acquiring and transforming companies in the middle market. SNH has an active strategic presence in each of its core industries, partnering with best-in-class management teams to develop growth platforms across technology and technology-enabled business services leveraging its investment and operational resources. SNH's portfolio companies are market-leading and rapidly growing providers of information, technology, and other business services to the automotive, financial services, human capital management, and energy sectors. For more information, please visit www.snhcapitalpartners.com.

Contact Information:

SNH Capital Partners

Marketing

info@snhcap.com

