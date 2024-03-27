Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Das könnte genau jetzt die beste Aktienchance des Jahres sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.03.2024 | 16:38
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NordLayer: More Than Half of Businesses Plan to Adopt AI Within the Next Two Years

Cybersecurity expert claims that adoption of AI in businesses is both exciting and concerning

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Artificial intelligence (AI) has rapidly transitioned from a science fictional concept to a technology that is reshaping businesses worldwide. Organizations are embracing AI because of its potential to drive efficiency and enhance decision-making processes.

According to the 2024 State of IT survey by Spiceworks, 57% of organizations have concrete plans to implement AI solutions in the near future. Notably, a quarter of these businesses are already integrating AI into their operations, while 32% are preparing to do so within the next two years.

"The adoption of AI technology across industries is both exciting and concerning from a cybersecurity perspective. While AI can revolutionize business operations and drive efficiency, it also introduces new attack vectors and risks that organizations must be prepared to address," says Carlos Salas, a cybersecurity expert at NordLayer.

Investment in cybersecurity

The 2024 State of IT survey also asked businesses about their IT budget. Two-thirds (66%) of organizations said that their total IT budget will be increasing in 2024 compared to last year. Interestingly, 4% decided to lower their IT budgets since the previous year, and 30% of businesses plan no change.

For more than half (52%) of organizations, leading reasons for IT budget increase are a need to upgrade outdated IT infrastructure and increased priority on IT projects. Another major factor for 48% of businesses is increased security concerns.

NordLayer's research from 2023 also looked into how businesses spend their IT and cybersecurity budget. Purchase of cybersecurity solutions/services/apps (61%) as well as cybersecurity training for employees (56%) were the most popular IT investments among businesses last year.

The research showed that a third of companies (35%) prepared to allocate up to a quarter of their organizational budget for IT needs last year. Another 32% of respondents planned to invest up to half of their budget. Only 3% of businesses said they didn't plan to invest in cybersecurity in 2023, out of which the majority are small companies.

"The fact that two-thirds of organizations are boosting their IT budgets for 2024 is an encouraging sign that businesses recognize the role technology plays in driving innovation and competitiveness. As AI adoption accelerates, allocating adequate resources for cybersecurity will be crucial to safeguarding these cutting-edge technologies and the sensitive data they process," says Salas.

ABOUT NORDLAYER

NordLayer provides flexible and easy-to-implement cybersecurity tools for businesses of any size and work model developed by the standard of NordVPN. We help organizations secure networks in a stress-free way. NordLayer enhances internet security and modernizes network and resource access with technical improvements aligning with the best regulatory compliance standards. Helping organizations to adopt FWaaS, ZTNA, and SWG principles, NordLayer is focused on the security service edge of cybersecurity services.

Contact Information

Vilius Kardelis
PR manager
vilius@nordsec.com

SOURCE: NordLayer

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.