Brent Floating Farms Inc.: Brent Floating Farms Announces the Opportunity to Join Their Sustainability Revolution

PARAGOULD, AR / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / The dedicated team behind Brent Floating Farms is working hard to combat devastating environmental damage caused by current agricultural methods, as well as the vast myriad of major challenges faced by commercial farmers and the threat of food shortages in today's overdeveloped world. With several years of farming experience, the Brent team put their skills and extensive knowledge to the test and successfully brought farming into the modern world.

Brent Floating Farms is showing the world of agriculture that there is a much better way, moving past the days of tilling the field, and all of the problems that come with it. They have emerged into a whole new frontier in the world of agriculture with plans to open up a vastly underutilized resource, growing their produce in containers out at sea.

Brent Floating Farms are true pioneers in the world's oldest industry, as they revolutionize agriculture. COO and co-founder Frank Brent passionately states, "We will usher in the new era of no chemicals in our food - going beyond simply organic."

When asked why they believe their method is superior, the team is quick to give a plethora of reasons. The biggest benefits of their revolutionary farming system:

The containers offer atmospheric control, ensuring perfect growing conditions for each crop. Weather conditions become almost irrelevant with this method.

Their aquaponic system grows the produce without artificial chemicals because this method eliminates pests and weeds naturally, which means dangerous chemicals are not needed.

No contamination exposure.

Sustainability is at the core of their business.

Conserves water, up to 90% less water usage.

Reduces waste.

Very eco-friendly practices, no dangerous and destructive agricultural runoff.

This method allows year-round production of high-quality produce.

With a proven method already showing great success, the team at Brent Floating Farms is now ready to grow their business and scale operations. In order to take their vision to the next level, they are launching Phase 1 of their equity fundraise and will begin accepting investment during Q1 of 2024. They plan on raising a total of $20M from accredited investors via Reg D 506(c) equity crowdfunding.

As they seek investment, the team plans on growing the business immediately, with a detailed business plan in place. They have profitability projection at 16 months, with a generous profit split that offers investors 20% of the profit share with 80% being used for business growth and management costs.

If you are an accredited investor and would like to learn more about the offering, CLICK HERE

About Brent Floating Farms Inc: Founded by the dedicated husband and wife team of Frank and Cinda Brent, Brent Floating Farms is composed of professionals with diverse expertise in agriculture, environmental science, sustainable technologies, and high-powered company boardrooms. United by a shared passion for innovative farming, they are committed to delivering high-quality, sustainably grown produce.

To contact via email: info@brentfloatingfarms.com.

For more information about Brent Floating Farms, CLICK HERE

Contact Information:

Frank Brent

Co-Founder & COO

info@brentfloatingfarms.com

+1-985-950-5550

SOURCE: Brent Floating Farms Inc.

