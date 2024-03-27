SERES unveils plan to introduce more luxurious and intelligent new energy vehicles worldwide

Aims to export 50,000 units this year, scale to 200,000 within three years, and reach 500,000 exports by 2030.

CHONGQING, China, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SERES, the leading Chinese new energy vehicle company, recently announced its global sales and service expansion strategy to redefine the luxury vehicle market using intelligent technology.

To achieve this gobal, SERES emphasizes its focus on the global SUV market with luxury, intelligent and comfort products. By harnessing local insights and leveraging existing technological advancements from the Chinese market, along with expansion into both left-hand and right-hand drive markets, SERES aims to deliver unparalleled driving experiences worldwide.

SERES will soon launch new luxury intelligent SUV models in its SERES 5, SERES 7 and SERES 9 ranges in markets around the world, offering pure electric and range-extended options. In 2024, a total of six models from these three ranges will be launched into the global market, targeting the need for individual use, family use, as well as business use. As early as Q2 2024, consumers in the Middle East, Central Asia and South America can start to purchase these products.

To enhance a premium sales and services network, SERES will continue to increase cooperation with global partners. Based on current diverse, flexible, and mutually beneficial collaborations, future plans include the development of service systems, local sales companies and the construction of overseas factories.

SERES has already successfully expanded its presence to more than 20 countries worldwide and is actively enhancing its global market footprint through a robust growth strategy in key regions, including European, Middle Eastern and North African, as well as Latin American markets. This year, SERES plans to expand further by opening up 30 new markets, bringing its global presence to 60 major markets by the year's end.

In this new era of electrification, SERES is building a new future for the luxury automotive industry. Its unique vision to 'define vehicles by software' is converging the worlds of intelligent technology and traditional luxury to revolutionize the driving experience for people all over the world.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seres-unveils-plan-to-introduce-more-luxurious-and-intelligent-new-energy-vehicles-worldwide-302101290.html