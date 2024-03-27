SurveySparrow Inc.: ThriveSparrow Launches Pulse Surveys and Announces Integration With 50+ Platforms to Revolutionize Employee Engagement

Broadens its reach with seamless integrations and ENPS surveys to redefine how organizations engage with their employees.

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / In the ever-evolving landscape of employee engagement, ThriveSparrow, the all-in-one employee success platform, is announcing the launch of its cutting-edge Pulse Surveys. This innovative tool is designed to measure employee satisfaction and engagement in real-time, marking a significant advancement in understanding and improving the workplace environment.

A recent study by Forbes highlights the importance of the Employee Net Promoter Score (ENPS) as the go-to metric for employers. ThriveSparrow's innovation to the Pulse and ENPS surveys are all set to redefine how companies gauge employee satisfaction and uncover engagement trends and patterns.

Addressing Workplace Disengagement

Ganesh Ravi Shankar, the business unit head of ThriveSparrow, emphasizes the critical state of global workforce engagement, noting that "85 percent of the global workforce is disengaged at work, contributing to the alarming trend of quiet quitting. This disengagement often stems from a lack of feedback, poor communication, and the absence of an employee engagement system in place."

He further explains, "ThriveSparrow's Pulse Surveys address these issues head-on. By regularly checking in with employees and understanding their satisfaction and advocacy levels, organizations can significantly improve their employee satisfaction scores."

The global employee engagement industry is on track to reach USD 3610.5 million by 2032, and ThriveSparrow is poised to be at the forefront of this industry. ThriveSparrow's Pulse Surveys offer several key benefits, including:

Insight into Employee Sentiments and Advocacy: Gain a comprehensive understanding of how employees feel about their work and workplace and their likelihood of recommending the company to others.

Closing the Feedback Loop: Quickly act on employee feedback to address concerns about enhancing engagement and performance to foster a culture of transparency and trust at the workplace.

Retention and Loyalty: Put your employees above everything. Respond to their feedback, boost retention rates strengthen employee loyalty over time, and build an employee-first culture.

Seamless Integration with 50+ Platforms

In addition to Pulse Surveys, ThriveSparrow is excited to announce its integration with over 50 platforms, encompassing a wide range of HRMS, Payroll, and other tools. This integration allows ThriveSparrow's customers to import employee data seamlessly and streamline workflows effortlessly.

About ThriveSparrow

ThriveSparrow is an all-encompassing employee success platform brought to you by SurveySparrow. It serves as a one-stop solution for managing employee experiences, with a global presence that includes major corporations such as Honda, Grand Thornton, and McDonald's. ThriveSparrow and SurveySparrow are at the forefront of transforming how businesses manage employee and customer experiences. The 360-degree performance review module stands as a testament to SurveySparrow's commitment to redefining employee and organizational performance. Serving over 200K customers across 149+ countries, SurveySparrow offers an extensive suite of tools designed to cater to a wide range of engagement needs.

