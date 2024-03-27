Voice Assistant Users Want 'Smarter' Assistants, Voices Report Finds

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Today, Voices, the world's leading voice over marketplace, published Talking Technology, a report analyzing the state of voice assistant usage in Americans, including how people use them, challenges they encounter, and potential improvements they might want to see.

The report found that over 80% of Americans use voice assistants, making them a highly prevalent digital tool. Among voice assistant users, 74% use their voice assistant multiple times per week. The widespread adoption of voice assistants should come as no surprise - from personal computers and smartphones to media consoles to vehicle infotainment systems - almost every piece of personal technology today has voice control functions integrated. But despite many users using voice assistants every day, 46% don't feel they use their assistants to their fullest potential and leave many features underutilized.

Americans use voice assistants for a wide variety of everyday tasks, the most common being information retrieval, such as checking the weather or asking general questions on various topics (62%), communication with others (45%), playing media (43%), and smart home control (37%).

Other key findings from the report include:

Voice assistants have become a digital Swiss Army knife: 61% of voice assistant users interact with their voice assistant at least once per day. The most commonly used voice assistants are Alexa (56%), Siri (49%), and Google Assistant (42%).

61% of voice assistant users interact with their voice assistant at least once per day. The most commonly used voice assistants are Alexa (56%), Siri (49%), and Google Assistant (42%). Misunderstanding user requests is a big pain point: 60% of voice assistant users say the assistant's ability to accurately understand their requests is one of their main frustrations.

60% of voice assistant users say the assistant's ability to accurately understand their requests is one of their main frustrations. Smarter IS better: 45% of users say they'd use voice assistants more if they thought they were "smarter" and could provide better responses.

45% of users say they'd use voice assistants more if they thought they were "smarter" and could provide better responses. Users would enjoy more human-like interactions: 36% would use voice assistants more if the interactions felt more natural and human-like.

36% would use voice assistants more if the interactions felt more natural and human-like. Generative AI could be the revamp voice assistants need: 38% of users believe that a voice assistant that uses generative AI (such as ChaptGPT) would understand requests and inquiries better than their current assistants.

"It's clear that people want voice technology that doesn't feel like talking to a robot; they want technology that can actually understand what they're asking, can respond accordingly, and sounds and feels at least slightly more human in their interactions," says Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager, Brand Communications. "Companies looking to incorporate voice-activated features into their products should prioritize developing assistants that are actually smart - ones that have a high capacity for understanding natural language and can respond to requests accordingly.

The full report can be read here: https://www.voices.com/company/press/reports/voice-assistants. For more insights into the world of voice over, visit Voices at: https://www.voices.com.

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 4 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Voices helps match clients with voice over professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

