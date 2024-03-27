Dune

Dune Integrates the TRON Network and Joins HackaTRON Season 6 as a Partner



NEWS RELEASE BY DUNE Oslo, Norway, March 27, 2024 | March 27, 2024 11:24 AM Eastern Daylight Time Oslo, Norway, March 27, 2024 - Dune , a web-based platform that allows users to query public blockchain data and create it into interactive live dashboards, has officially integrated the TRON network, a high-performance blockchain known for being the home of Web3. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in increasing coverage of accessible data for the blockchain ecosystem, and in particular the stablecoin ecosystem. Additionally, Dune has joined HackaTRON Season 6 as a partner and will offer judging support. Season 6 features a prize pool of up to $650,000*, featuring $500,000 in TRX, the TRON network's native utility token, for regular prizes and $150,000* in energy prizes. Developers can use energy to subsidize network fees allowing for a better user experience for their dApps. *All prizes are issued in TRX or TRON network Energy, not USD, restrictions applied. All contest rules can be viewed here: https://trons6.devpost.com/rules "By joining forces with Dune, we are opening up a new world of possibilities for data analysis and transparency within the TRON ecosystem. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower developers, users, and researchers with the tools they need to unlock the full potential of blockchain technology." - Dave Uhryniak, Ecosystem Lead, TRON DAO The TRON network's integration into Dune brings a wealth of data and insights to the fingertips of users. From transaction volumes to smart contract interactions, the TRON ecosystem offers a diverse and dynamic landscape for exploration and analysis. Fredrik Haga, Co-Founder & CEO of Dune, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Adding TRON to our platform is a testament to our commitment to bringing all blockchain data together. We are excited to welcome the TRON community to Dune and look forward to the innovative analyses and discoveries that will emerge from this collaboration, especially the large USDT activity that happens on TRON." Accessing TRON's data is now as straightforward as any other blockchain on Dune. Users can effortlessly create dashboards and queries to delve into the intricacies of the TRON network or explore pre-existing visualizations crafted by the community. Here are some initial dashboards to get you started: Dashboard #1 - TRON Network Overview Dashboard #2 - Stable Coin Activity Dashboard #3 - Transaction Dynamics This integration is a leap forward for analysts, developers, and enthusiasts alike, offering a new lens through which to view the evolving landscape of blockchain technology. Dive into the rich data landscape of TRON on Dune today! About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of January 2023, it has over 205.11 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.96 billion total transactions, and over $20.43 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network About Dune Dune is a web-based data analytics platform that democratizes access to blockchain data by enabling users to query, visualize, and share insights across various blockchains. With over 700,000 community-contributed data tables, Dune supports comprehensive analysis of tokens, wallets, protocols, and more. The platform's recent launch of the Dune API extends its capabilities for automated reporting, alerting, and integration into user applications. For more information, visit https://dune.com/home Dune | Dune Dashboards | X (Twitter) | YouTube | Discord | GitHub | Warpcast Media Contact Arnaud Simeray arnaud@dune.com Contact Details Arnaud Simeray arnaud@dune.com



