Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Digital Personalized Nutrition Market to Reach USD 1.57 Billion by 2029, Subscription Purchase Model to Dominates, APAC Takes Center Stage - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the digital personalized nutrition market is growing at a CAGR of 17.75% from 2023 to 2029.

Digital Personalized Nutrition Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 1.57 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 590 Million CAGR (2023-2029) 17.75 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Purchase Model, End-Users, Application, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics Growing Digital Healthcare

Increasing Smartphone Penetration and MHealth Application

Growing Health Awareness Among Consumers

The adoption rate of digital personalized nutrition products among end-users in the US and Europe has been impressive since their launch. The competition among companies is intensifying, which will lead to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market soon. These players compete based on various factors such as price, availability, brand, and variety. However, the price is set to become a significant factor for competition among players to gain an edge over other vendors in the market. Furthermore, the market players' growth depends on their condition, GDP growth, and industry development. High capital requirements and rapid technological advances are significant entry barriers for new players. Therefore, market vendors must attain sustainability, expand into other geographies, and revive domestic demand.

Subscription Purchase Model to Contribute the Largest Share in the Market

The subscription-based digital personalized nutrition model is well-suited for people looking for a continuous and comprehensive approach to their health and nutrition journey. While the one-time purchase model offers flexibility, the subscription model provides a more immersive and ongoing relationship with personalized nutrition services, aligning with individuals' changing needs and preferences dedicated to long-term well-being.

Subscribers with their personalized nutrition platform benefit from a continual and evolving relationship. The recurring nature of the subscription enables continuous improvement of the nutrition plan, encompassing updated health metrics and preferences. The ease of regular payments ensures continuing access to mobile applications, digital tools, and other technology-driven solutions that enable collecting and analyzing health data, contributing to the dynamic nature of the personalized nutrition service.

APAC Leading the Digital Personalized Nutrition Market

The APAC digital personalized nutrition market will reach $373 million by 2029.

Increasing consumer health awareness, a deeper understanding of health and fitness, and the rising adoption of digital healthcare are vital drivers propelling growth in the digital personalized nutrition market across the APAC region. Factors such as inadequate nutrition, escalating nutrition-related disorders, and a growing elderly population are also fueling retail sales of nutrition and health products. There is an opportunity for businesses to enhance their services by promoting awareness of healthy eating habits, embracing personalized plans, and integrating health-tracking devices. These advancements aid in diagnosing and monitoring health parameters, enabling individuals to meet their nutritional needs. Consumers increasingly gravitate towards scientifically backed and data-driven solutions to align with their health objectives. Notably, the region has experienced substantial growth driven by shifts in lifestyle patterns and heightened health consciousness. Nevertheless, the expenses associated with nutrition programs and dietary supplements pose potential challenges to developing the digital personalized nutrition market in the region. Additionally, limited adoption of data-driven technologies and innovations may present hurdles to market expansion.

Recent Developments in the Global Digital Personalized Nutrition Market

Noom has introduced a new "family plan" option, which enables multiple family members to share personalized coaching and recommendations, promoting healthy habits and community within the household.

Noom launched a program particularly personalized for managing pre-diabetes and preventing type 2 diabetes, leveraging data analysis to foresee and to avoid blood sugar spikes.

Viome acquired Naring Health, a digital health and wellness company, in 2023 to expand its offering for continuous early disease detection, health monitoring, and personalized care into its services.

Viome introduced Gut Intelligence Plus, a new program combining their core Gut Intelligence test with ongoing blood sugar monitoring, sleep patterns, and inflammatory markers. This provides a real-time picture of a person's responses to diet and lifestyle changes, allowing for continuous modifications to personalized recommendations.

InsideTracker (Segterra) partnership with Garmin, this collaboration integrated InsideTracker's insights with Garmin's wearables and fitness trackers. Consumers can connect their Garmin devices to InsideTracker, which enables seamless data transfer and a more inclusive view of their health and performance.

Buy this Research @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/digital-personalized-nutrition-market

Key Company Profiles

Nutrigenomix

23andMe

Viome

Noom

Atlas Biomed

DayTwo

CircleDNA

Ancestry

Second Nature

Care/of

Segterra

Persona

BiogeniQ

Baze

Nutrisense

Rootine

HealthifyMe

Caligenix

GenoPalate

Habit Food, Personalized

Levels

Culina Health

Sirka

Lifesum

Foodvisor

Nutrium

Market Segmentation

Purchase Model

Subscription

One Time Purchase

End-Users

Direct Consumers

Wellness & Fitness Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Institutions

Application

Generic Health & Fitness

Disease Based

Sports Nutrition

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Sweden

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia



Singapore



Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



The UAE



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/digital-personalized-nutrition-market

