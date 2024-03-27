Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27
27 March 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 230,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 545.321p. The highest price paid per share was 551.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 543.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0288% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 508,954,461 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 798,495,775. Rightmove holds 11,603,844 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
113
543.000
16:18:06
616
543.000
16:18:06
1500
543.000
16:18:06
104
543.200
16:16:14
616
543.200
16:16:14
614
543.200
16:16:14
435
543.400
16:15:12
650
543.400
16:15:12
750
543.400
16:15:12
76
543.400
16:13:31
246
543.400
16:13:31
614
543.400
16:13:31
616
543.400
16:13:31
193
543.400
16:13:31
145
543.400
16:13:31
1589
543.400
16:12:31
1340
543.600
16:10:14
1607
543.800
16:10:14
162
543.800
16:08:50
813
543.800
16:08:50
600
543.800
16:08:50
945
543.800
16:07:50
435
543.800
16:07:50
422
543.600
16:06:15
1562
543.600
16:05:09
1670
543.800
16:02:06
292
543.800
16:02:06
1190
543.800
16:02:06
1472
544.600
15:58:55
1286
544.800
15:58:53
79
544.800
15:58:53
1435
545.200
15:56:02
127
545.200
15:56:02
1423
545.600
15:52:45
114
545.600
15:52:45
1360
545.600
15:50:20
484
545.800
15:49:26
858
545.800
15:49:26
1216
545.600
15:48:04
346
545.600
15:48:04
93
545.800
15:45:30
600
545.800
15:45:30
750
545.800
15:45:30
2078
545.800
15:45:30
190
546.000
15:39:53
316
546.000
15:39:53
247
546.000
15:39:53
750
546.000
15:39:53
1300
546.000
15:39:53
27
546.000
15:39:53
184
546.000
15:39:53
631
546.200
15:39:01
880
546.200
15:39:01
1144
546.000
15:37:33
352
546.000
15:37:08
317
546.000
15:36:41
977
545.200
15:33:41
514
545.200
15:33:41
1015
545.200
15:32:26
318
545.200
15:32:26
1228
545.400
15:31:28
1316
545.400
15:31:28
193
545.400
15:31:28
1437
545.400
15:28:21
1443
545.000
15:24:54
1395
545.200
15:23:33
1496
544.800
15:21:59
1479
545.000
15:21:23
1069
545.200
15:20:39
612
545.200
15:20:39
1166
545.400
15:19:45
1318
545.200
15:18:42
1214
545.200
15:18:42
1038
545.200
15:18:42
1371
544.200
15:11:56
346
544.400
15:10:33
1166
544.400
15:10:33
1481
544.400
15:08:35
3
544.400
15:08:35
1375
544.000
15:06:32
1340
544.200
15:05:01
22
544.600
15:02:36
145
544.600
15:02:36
650
544.600
15:02:36
181
544.600
15:02:36
600
544.600
15:02:36
605
544.600
15:02:36
839
544.600
15:02:36
1263
544.200
15:01:36
335
544.200
15:01:36
887
544.400
14:59:38
560
544.400
14:59:38
1466
544.600
14:59:36
860
544.800
14:57:33
612
544.800
14:57:33
1516
544.600
14:56:28
1206
544.800
14:55:36
305
544.800
14:55:36
1609
544.800
14:54:21
1470
545.000
14:53:42
572
544.200
14:49:36
880
544.200
14:49:36
1330
544.600
14:48:13
1173
545.000
14:47:10
261
545.000
14:47:10
724
545.200
14:46:40
835
545.200
14:46:40
40
546.200
14:42:36
600
546.200
14:42:36
102
546.200
14:42:36
316
546.000
14:42:36
2522
546.000
14:42:36
600
546.000
14:42:36
1476
546.000
14:42:36
1398
546.200
14:42:34
582
546.000
14:41:47
518
546.000
14:41:33
600
546.000
14:41:33
421
546.000
14:41:33
600
545.600
14:39:33
600
545.600
14:39:33
375
545.600
14:39:33
1439
545.200
14:37:38
1465
545.200
14:36:26
1966
545.400
14:35:19
1882
545.600
14:35:00
1403
545.000
14:32:47
138
545.000
14:32:47
1730
545.000
14:32:47
394
545.200
14:31:16
771
545.200
14:31:16
1566
544.800
14:27:33
198
544.600
14:26:00
794
544.600
14:26:00
733
544.600
14:26:00
232
544.800
14:24:50
1490
544.800
14:24:50
674
544.800
14:23:26
354
544.800
14:23:26
13
544.800
14:23:26
296
545.000
14:19:26
1299
545.000
14:19:26
312
545.200
14:17:47
1300
545.200
14:17:47
2
545.000
14:15:19
1348
545.000
14:15:19
779
544.400
14:13:10
888
544.400
14:13:10
1604
544.600
14:13:10
1199
543.600
14:07:56
410
543.600
14:06:18
137
543.600
14:03:56
1276
543.600
14:03:56
475
543.800
14:03:15
1106
543.800
14:03:15
148
544.600
14:01:23
827
544.600
14:01:23
600
544.600
14:01:23
1533
544.600
14:01:23
785
544.400
13:56:47
757
544.400
13:56:47
1509
544.600
13:56:07
107
544.600
13:56:07
1389
545.000
13:56:05
1562
545.200
13:55:46
1432
545.000
13:53:18
426
545.000
13:44:36
1174
545.000
13:44:36
81
545.400
13:42:20
1345
545.400
13:42:20
656
545.600
13:41:42
103
545.600
13:41:42
618
545.600
13:41:42
34
545.600
13:41:42
1705
545.800
13:39:03
330
546.000
13:38:55
1702
546.000
13:38:55
1608
545.800
13:31:50
331
546.000
13:31:13
1155
546.000
13:31:13
1574
546.200
13:30:23
103
547.000
13:23:41
1326
547.000
13:23:41
22
547.000
13:23:41
1413
546.600
13:14:57
1443
546.600
13:11:27
1421
546.000
13:01:13
438
545.800
12:58:02
326
546.200
12:44:26
1300
546.200
12:44:26
133
546.000
12:32:50
1399
546.000
12:32:50
1396
545.800
12:31:00
916
546.600
12:26:46
523
546.600
12:26:46
1500
546.600
12:14:20
1407
546.200
12:09:58
1393
545.600
12:01:41
742
546.200
11:53:34
818
546.200
11:53:34
1474
546.400
11:44:47
1633
546.800
11:44:46
156
545.200
11:29:08
114
545.200
11:29:08
1303
545.200
11:29:08
411
544.200
11:23:17
1224
544.200
11:23:17
489
544.800
11:21:15
1063
544.800
11:21:15
215
544.200
11:11:17
1300
544.200
11:11:17
48
544.200
11:11:17
1565
544.800
10:59:54
78
545.000
10:45:23
1482
545.000
10:45:23
1608
545.200
10:39:59
1367
545.000
10:37:10
647
544.600
10:32:15
705
544.600
10:32:15
1221
545.600
10:26:28
95
545.600
10:26:27
1350
546.000
10:26:25
1513
546.400
10:24:05
120
546.200
10:19:46
138
546.200
10:19:46
1215
546.200
10:19:46
1368
545.400
10:07:01
1344
545.600
10:05:00
1560
545.800
10:03:46
1604
|
544.800
10:02:06
1572
543.800
09:41:20
913
543.200
09:39:46
619
543.200
09:39:46
1450
543.600
09:27:03
184
543.600
09:23:01
1362
543.600
09:23:01
858
543.400
09:20:33
543
543.400
09:20:33
1552
543.600
09:15:07
1046
544.800
09:06:29
445
544.800
09:06:29
1282
545.200
09:06:02
57
545.200
09:06:02
750
545.400
09:03:36
1523
546.000
08:58:11
35
546.000
08:58:11
1466
546.200
08:56:55
1197
546.400
08:56:54
148
546.400
08:56:54
1150
546.800
08:38:05
445
546.800
08:38:05
1581
547.200
08:35:11
560
547.400
08:33:18
999
547.400
08:33:18
1752
548.000
08:29:01
1434
549.000
08:23:41
63
550.000
08:13:14
1431
550.000
08:13:14
647
550.200
08:08:41
731
550.200
08:08:41
1443
550.600
08:08:08
210
551.000
08:08:08
1586
551.000
08:08:08
485
550.400
08:04:28
948
550.400
08:04:28