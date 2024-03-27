Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
26.03.24
14:31 Uhr
6,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3006,45018:30
6,3506,40017:35
PR Newswire
27.03.2024 | 18:06
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

27 March 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 230,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 545.321p. The highest price paid per share was 551.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 543.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0288% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 508,954,461 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 798,495,775. Rightmove holds 11,603,844 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

113

543.000

16:18:06

616

543.000

16:18:06

1500

543.000

16:18:06

104

543.200

16:16:14

616

543.200

16:16:14

614

543.200

16:16:14

435

543.400

16:15:12

650

543.400

16:15:12

750

543.400

16:15:12

76

543.400

16:13:31

246

543.400

16:13:31

614

543.400

16:13:31

616

543.400

16:13:31

193

543.400

16:13:31

145

543.400

16:13:31

1589

543.400

16:12:31

1340

543.600

16:10:14

1607

543.800

16:10:14

162

543.800

16:08:50

813

543.800

16:08:50

600

543.800

16:08:50

945

543.800

16:07:50

435

543.800

16:07:50

422

543.600

16:06:15

1562

543.600

16:05:09

1670

543.800

16:02:06

292

543.800

16:02:06

1190

543.800

16:02:06

1472

544.600

15:58:55

1286

544.800

15:58:53

79

544.800

15:58:53

1435

545.200

15:56:02

127

545.200

15:56:02

1423

545.600

15:52:45

114

545.600

15:52:45

1360

545.600

15:50:20

484

545.800

15:49:26

858

545.800

15:49:26

1216

545.600

15:48:04

346

545.600

15:48:04

93

545.800

15:45:30

600

545.800

15:45:30

750

545.800

15:45:30

2078

545.800

15:45:30

190

546.000

15:39:53

316

546.000

15:39:53

247

546.000

15:39:53

750

546.000

15:39:53

1300

546.000

15:39:53

27

546.000

15:39:53

184

546.000

15:39:53

631

546.200

15:39:01

880

546.200

15:39:01

1144

546.000

15:37:33

352

546.000

15:37:08

317

546.000

15:36:41

977

545.200

15:33:41

514

545.200

15:33:41

1015

545.200

15:32:26

318

545.200

15:32:26

1228

545.400

15:31:28

1316

545.400

15:31:28

193

545.400

15:31:28

1437

545.400

15:28:21

1443

545.000

15:24:54

1395

545.200

15:23:33

1496

544.800

15:21:59

1479

545.000

15:21:23

1069

545.200

15:20:39

612

545.200

15:20:39

1166

545.400

15:19:45

1318

545.200

15:18:42

1214

545.200

15:18:42

1038

545.200

15:18:42

1371

544.200

15:11:56

346

544.400

15:10:33

1166

544.400

15:10:33

1481

544.400

15:08:35

3

544.400

15:08:35

1375

544.000

15:06:32

1340

544.200

15:05:01

22

544.600

15:02:36

145

544.600

15:02:36

650

544.600

15:02:36

181

544.600

15:02:36

600

544.600

15:02:36

605

544.600

15:02:36

839

544.600

15:02:36

1263

544.200

15:01:36

335

544.200

15:01:36

887

544.400

14:59:38

560

544.400

14:59:38

1466

544.600

14:59:36

860

544.800

14:57:33

612

544.800

14:57:33

1516

544.600

14:56:28

1206

544.800

14:55:36

305

544.800

14:55:36

1609

544.800

14:54:21

1470

545.000

14:53:42

572

544.200

14:49:36

880

544.200

14:49:36

1330

544.600

14:48:13

1173

545.000

14:47:10

261

545.000

14:47:10

724

545.200

14:46:40

835

545.200

14:46:40

40

546.200

14:42:36

600

546.200

14:42:36

102

546.200

14:42:36

316

546.000

14:42:36

2522

546.000

14:42:36

600

546.000

14:42:36

1476

546.000

14:42:36

1398

546.200

14:42:34

582

546.000

14:41:47

518

546.000

14:41:33

600

546.000

14:41:33

421

546.000

14:41:33

600

545.600

14:39:33

600

545.600

14:39:33

375

545.600

14:39:33

1439

545.200

14:37:38

1465

545.200

14:36:26

1966

545.400

14:35:19

1882

545.600

14:35:00

1403

545.000

14:32:47

138

545.000

14:32:47

1730

545.000

14:32:47

394

545.200

14:31:16

771

545.200

14:31:16

1566

544.800

14:27:33

198

544.600

14:26:00

794

544.600

14:26:00

733

544.600

14:26:00

232

544.800

14:24:50

1490

544.800

14:24:50

674

544.800

14:23:26

354

544.800

14:23:26

13

544.800

14:23:26

296

545.000

14:19:26

1299

545.000

14:19:26

312

545.200

14:17:47

1300

545.200

14:17:47

2

545.000

14:15:19

1348

545.000

14:15:19

779

544.400

14:13:10

888

544.400

14:13:10

1604

544.600

14:13:10

1199

543.600

14:07:56

410

543.600

14:06:18

137

543.600

14:03:56

1276

543.600

14:03:56

475

543.800

14:03:15

1106

543.800

14:03:15

148

544.600

14:01:23

827

544.600

14:01:23

600

544.600

14:01:23

1533

544.600

14:01:23

785

544.400

13:56:47

757

544.400

13:56:47

1509

544.600

13:56:07

107

544.600

13:56:07

1389

545.000

13:56:05

1562

545.200

13:55:46

1432

545.000

13:53:18

426

545.000

13:44:36

1174

545.000

13:44:36

81

545.400

13:42:20

1345

545.400

13:42:20

656

545.600

13:41:42

103

545.600

13:41:42

618

545.600

13:41:42

34

545.600

13:41:42

1705

545.800

13:39:03

330

546.000

13:38:55

1702

546.000

13:38:55

1608

545.800

13:31:50

331

546.000

13:31:13

1155

546.000

13:31:13

1574

546.200

13:30:23

103

547.000

13:23:41

1326

547.000

13:23:41

22

547.000

13:23:41

1413

546.600

13:14:57

1443

546.600

13:11:27

1421

546.000

13:01:13

438

545.800

12:58:02

326

546.200

12:44:26

1300

546.200

12:44:26

133

546.000

12:32:50

1399

546.000

12:32:50

1396

545.800

12:31:00

916

546.600

12:26:46

523

546.600

12:26:46

1500

546.600

12:14:20

1407

546.200

12:09:58

1393

545.600

12:01:41

742

546.200

11:53:34

818

546.200

11:53:34

1474

546.400

11:44:47

1633

546.800

11:44:46

156

545.200

11:29:08

114

545.200

11:29:08

1303

545.200

11:29:08

411

544.200

11:23:17

1224

544.200

11:23:17

489

544.800

11:21:15

1063

544.800

11:21:15

215

544.200

11:11:17

1300

544.200

11:11:17

48

544.200

11:11:17

1565

544.800

10:59:54

78

545.000

10:45:23

1482

545.000

10:45:23

1608

545.200

10:39:59

1367

545.000

10:37:10

647

544.600

10:32:15

705

544.600

10:32:15

1221

545.600

10:26:28

95

545.600

10:26:27

1350

546.000

10:26:25

1513

546.400

10:24:05

120

546.200

10:19:46

138

546.200

10:19:46

1215

546.200

10:19:46

1368

545.400

10:07:01

1344

545.600

10:05:00

1560

545.800

10:03:46

1604

544.800

10:02:06

1572

543.800

09:41:20

913

543.200

09:39:46

619

543.200

09:39:46

1450

543.600

09:27:03

184

543.600

09:23:01

1362

543.600

09:23:01

858

543.400

09:20:33

543

543.400

09:20:33

1552

543.600

09:15:07

1046

544.800

09:06:29

445

544.800

09:06:29

1282

545.200

09:06:02

57

545.200

09:06:02

750

545.400

09:03:36

1523

546.000

08:58:11

35

546.000

08:58:11

1466

546.200

08:56:55

1197

546.400

08:56:54

148

546.400

08:56:54

1150

546.800

08:38:05

445

546.800

08:38:05

1581

547.200

08:35:11

560

547.400

08:33:18

999

547.400

08:33:18

1752

548.000

08:29:01

1434

549.000

08:23:41

63

550.000

08:13:14

1431

550.000

08:13:14

647

550.200

08:08:41

731

550.200

08:08:41

1443

550.600

08:08:08

210

551.000

08:08:08

1586

551.000

08:08:08

485

550.400

08:04:28

948

550.400

08:04:28


