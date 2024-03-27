Baker Tilly's Insights Into Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics in Higher Education

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Baker Tilly

Authored by: John Runte

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more and more prevalent in higher education - not only in academics - but across all departments, from the business office to enrollment management and beyond. Now is the time to consider AI and predictive analytics as a strategic pathway to improving student and institutional success. Implementing digital transformation can position your higher education institution for future sustainability and help reshape the industry by fostering more adaptive, efficient and student-centered campuses.

Read the full article in Higher Education Digest to uncover:

Key capabilities of AI and predictive analytics in the higher education environment, including recruitment, retention, workflows and university operations

Predictive analytics in student retention and enrollment management

Potential (and practically endless) applications of AI across higher education campuses, from chatbots and virtual assistants to streamlined workflows and personalized learning journeys

Privacy, security and ethical considerations for higher education leaders and boards

