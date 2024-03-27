Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024
ACCESSWIRE
27.03.2024 | 19:02
Baker Tilly's Insights Into Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics in Higher Education

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Baker Tilly

Authored by: John Runte

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more and more prevalent in higher education - not only in academics - but across all departments, from the business office to enrollment management and beyond. Now is the time to consider AI and predictive analytics as a strategic pathway to improving student and institutional success. Implementing digital transformation can position your higher education institution for future sustainability and help reshape the industry by fostering more adaptive, efficient and student-centered campuses.

Read the full article in Higher Education Digest to uncover:

  • Key capabilities of AI and predictive analytics in the higher education environment, including recruitment, retention, workflows and university operations
  • Predictive analytics in student retention and enrollment management
  • Potential (and practically endless) applications of AI across higher education campuses, from chatbots and virtual assistants to streamlined workflows and personalized learning journeys
  • Privacy, security and ethical considerations for higher education leaders and boards

How Baker Tilly can help

Baker Tilly's team of higher education industry-specialized digital transformation pioneers are dedicated to helping colleges and universities on your AI journey. Our process puts your institution at the forefront and begins with understanding your unique challenges and opportunities.

From there, we embark on a customized pathway to digital transformation success.

Ready to learn more? Connect with the Baker Tilly team.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
