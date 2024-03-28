

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - UAB Renerga, a developer of wind energy projects in Lithuania and a company of the Achema Group, contracted Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) to supply 40 N163/6.X turbines, the German wind turbine maker said in a statement on Thursday.



The Delta4000 series turbines are projected for the 264 MW Pagegiai wind farm project in the west of the country. The contract also includes a Premium Service contract.



According to Nordex, the infrastructure works are scheduled to start in June 2024, with the delivery and installation of the turbines scheduled to start in spring 2025.



The Nordex Group will install the turbines on tubular steel towers - 29 with hub heights of 118 metres and 11 with hub heights of 113 metres. The completion of the wind farm is expected in 2026.



