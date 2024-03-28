Surge, specialized in high-dimensional immune system analysis combined with artificial intelligence, is paving the way for a new era of precision medicine. With the launch of PreCyte, its flagship product predicting post-operative complications, and the inauguration of SurgeLab, a premier laboratory dedicated to the discovery of immune biomarkers, Surge aims to transform healthcare pathways, optimize patient care, and reduce hospitalization stays.

Surge has just closed its second round of funding, raising €7.5 million. The round was led by Eurazeo with the participation of Kima, Teampact, and MH Innov', as well as the support of historical funds Boutique Venture, HCVC, and 50 Partners Santé. The fundraising is complemented by grants from BPI, including support for deep tech development and the Future Investment Program, of which Surge was a laureate.

This second round of funding, marked by the entry of strategic investors, reflects Surge's accelerated development and the beginning of the commercial expansion phase. This funding will enable the opening of SurgeLab, a premier laboratory dedicated to the discovery of immune biomarkers, and the finalization of PreCyte's industrialization. It will also support the refinement of its cutting-edge AI algorithms. "Building on solid scientific and technical fundamentals, Surge has already demonstrated the relevance of its biomarker discovery platform to address concrete clinical needs and integrate precision medicine into surgical care." Maxime Huerre, Vice President Venture at Eurazeo

About Surge:

Founded with the goal of revolutionizing precision medicine, Surge is an innovative company specializing in in-depth understanding of the immune system using AI. Thanks to significant technological advancements and a team of top-notch researchers, Surge is committed to creating innovative solutions to pave the way for personalized medicine of tomorrow.

About Eurazeo:

Eurazeo is a leading European investment group managing €35.0 billion of diversified assets, of which €24 billion are invested on behalf of third parties in a portfolio of nearly 600 companies. With expertise in Private Equity, private debt, real estate, and infrastructure assets, the Group supports companies of all sizes, leveraging the commitment of its over 400 employees, its deep sectoral expertise, privileged access to global markets, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth.

Contacts:

