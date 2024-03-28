DJ Annual Financial Report

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Annual Financial Report 28-March-2024

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc announces its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the publication of its annual report and accounts for the same period, which includes the notice of Annual General Meeting.

Chairman's statement

Performance

I am pleased to report that your Company achieved its benchmark of paying an annualised dividend yield of SONIA plus 4% for 2023, while also increasing its NAV. It is also gratifying that UK Investor Magazine gave the Company its 2023 award for the Best Debt Income Investment Trust. The opening NAV on 1 January 2023 (adjusted for the last dividend for 2022) was 92.56p per Ordinary Share and the NAV on 31 December 2023 (adjusted for the last dividend for 2023) was 94.07p per Ordinary Share. Including dividends paid, the NAV total return for the year to 31 December 2023 was 10.4%, compared to our benchmark return of 9.0%. The outperformance of the NAV came from tightening credit spreads which drove capital growth and from strong income returns supported by higher yielding private assets. The portfolio was substantially protected from interest rate rises and rate-driven volatility by the use of interest rate hedges: these remain an integral part of the Company's investment strategy. Your Company's portfolio (including irrevocable commitments) at the year end was 54% invested in private (not listed) assets, with an additional amount of some 10% in illiquid publicly listed assets which are intended to be held to maturity. The latter part of the year saw a reduction in the overall exposure to private assets as older positions matured; sufficiently attractive new opportunities did not present themselves. Share buybacks and discount management Your board remains committed to seeking to ensure that the Ordinary Shares trade close to NAV in normal market conditions through buybacks and issuance of Ordinary Shares. During the year, the Company bought back 1,613,783 shares pursuant to the zero discount policy initially announced on 30 April 2021. On 31 December 2023 the Ordinary Share price was 92.2p, representing a 4.2% discount to NAV as at that date. I am pleased that demand after the period end has enabled your Company to begin to issue Ordinary Shares again. As at 27 March 2024, a total of 300,000 Ordinary Shares had been re-issued from treasury at a premium to NAV. Amendment of Articles of Association The success to date of our zero discount policy gave our shareholders the confidence to defer the opportunity to realise the value of some or all of their Ordinary Shares at NAV per Ordinary Share less costs (the 'Liquidity Opportunity') in 2023 as set out in your Company's Articles of Association (the 'Articles'). The Articles were duly amended at a general meeting on 15 June 2023 and the next Liquidity Opportunity will now occur at, or within the twelve months prior to, the 2028 annual general meeting unless shareholders direct by way of a special resolution not to offer such Liquidity Opportunity. Our Investment Manager thus now has an extended window in which to take account of the attractive opportunities it expects to continue to occur in volatile markets. Dividends Your Company paid four quarterly interim dividends in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023 at an annual rate of SONIA plus 4%, calculated by reference to the adjusted opening NAV as at 1 January 2023. These totalled 7.96p per Ordinary Share, which represented a dividend yield of 8.6% on the Ordinary Share price at 31 December 2023. Your Company's Investment Manager continues to believe that an annual total return, and thus ultimately a dividend yield, of SONIA plus 4% will continue to be achievable although there can be no guarantee that this will occur in any individual year. Outlook The technical backdrop in fixed income markets remains strong: all-in bond yields continue to compare favourably to other asset classes. Sterling Investment Grade and High Yield credit spreads are (at time of writing) the tightest they have been in close to two years which reflects the strength of the technical tailwind and future optimism for the 'soft landing' narrative. Despite this creating a slightly more challenging environment in which to deploy capital, your Company's board believes there is still attractive value to be found in credit and that the current backdrop favours an active management approach. As it has done since inception, the Investment Manager will use capital gains from the portfolio to help achieve its return and dividend objectives, as set out above in the section entitled 'Dividends'. The currently undrawn GBP25 million credit facility is available to take advantage of investment opportunities as they occur. David Simpson Chairman 27 March 2024 Financial highlights Key data As at As at 31 December 31 December 2023 2022 Net assets (GBP'000) 135,285 135,109 Net asset value (NAV) per Ordinary Share 96.21p 94.99p Ordinary Share price (mid-market) 92.2p 92.1p Discount to NAVa 4.2% 3.0% Ongoing charges figurea 1.28% 1.22% Return and dividends per Ordinary Share Year ended Year ended 31 December 31 December 2023 2022 Capital return 3.3p (6.0)p Revenue return 6.0p 4.2p NAV total returna 10.4% (1.7)% Share price total returna 9.5% (2.8)% Total dividends declaredb 7.96p 5.35p

a Alternative performance measure. Further information can be found on pages 113 to 114 of the full Annual Report and Accounts.

b The total dividends declared in respect of each financial year equated to a dividend yield of SONIA plus 4% on the adjusted opening NAV.

Investment manager's report

We are pleased to provide commentary on the factors that have had an impact on our investment performance during 2023. In particular we discuss the performance and composition of the portfolio.

In 2023 the course of financial markets was dominated by interest rates and interest rate expectations, as central banks pressed ahead with the sharpest and most aggressive rate hikes seen since the 1980s. This saw volatility persist throughout the year as economies grappled with the impact of elevated inflation and the transition to a higher interest rate regime. After a positive start, by the end of the first quarter the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US and the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse in Switzerland had sparked turmoil in the global banking sector. This resulted in a flight to perceived 'safe-haven' assets which saw government bonds rally and left investors contemplating whether central banks would be forced to halt interest rate hikes in order to prevent a wider financial collapse. However, widespread contagion in either Europe or the US failed to materialise, leading market volatility to reduce and paving the way for investor sentiment to improve. Having moved notably wider during this episode, investment grade credit spreads then tightened from Q2 onwards, signalling improved investor confidence. Whilst investor capital was being reallocated to the fixed income market to seek out attractive all-in yields, new supply remained constrained with issuers having issued debt in prior years in anticipation of increased financing costs. This supply/demand imbalance kept credit spreads well-anchored despite tightening financial conditions and a more challenging economic backdrop. In view of this, portfolio activity in the first half of the year focussed on reducing risk and increasing credit quality as we rotated out of tighter yielding public bonds, redeploying proceeds into comparable or higher rated asset backed securities (ABS) and collateralised loan obligations (CLOs) at new issue. We also paid down the outstanding loan balance on the Company's credit facility. Into the middle of the year we added attractively priced private assets into the portfolio as the pipeline of opportunities picked up. In selling down corporate bonds and reallocating capital into private and alternative sectors of the fixed income market, we were able to achieve a significant spread pick-up and improve both the overall yield and credit quality of the portfolio.

The second half of the year began on a positive footing as a notable deceleration in inflation in Europe and the US saw 'soft landing' expectations drive a strong rally in risk assets, supported by good news all round from an economic standpoint. However, early summer optimism lost momentum as concerns grew that central banks' determination to bring inflation under control with restrictive policies would keep interest rates elevated for a prolonged period. Portfolio activity remained quiet in the third quarter as we continued to favour the up-in- quality trade, selectively adding public and private new issues and taking exposure in an attractively priced secondary market securitisation. Private asset repayments saw cash returned to the portfolio which we invested into the daily dealing M&G Senior Asset Backed Credit Fund as we waited for suitably priced public and private opportunities to arise. October saw a dramatic escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after an attack by Hamas militants led Israel to declare war on the group, adding

