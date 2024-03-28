Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of BIANCO (BIANCO) on March 29, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the BIANCO/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 10:00 UTC on the slated date.

BIANCO (BIANCO) is a Metaverse-based platform designed to foster a protocol economic community in a three-dimensional virtual world, focusing on social, economic, and cultural activities akin to the real world, with a unique emphasis on human resource-driven business development, sustainable growth for its members, and the establishment of a virtual nation where participants have ownership.

Introducing BIANCO: A human-centric, ownership-driven Metaverse

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of BIANCO (BIANCO), representing a pioneering leap in the integration of blockchain technology with the cosmetics industry, aimed at revolutionizing how consumers interact with beauty brands. At its core, BIANCO is a rewards platform that leverages the power of blockchain to offer a transparent, secure, and engaging ecosystem for users to earn incentives through various activities, such as purchasing cosmetic products and engaging with advertisements. This innovative approach not only enhances the shopping experience for consumers but also opens up new avenues for cosmetic brands to connect with their audience, improve marketing effectiveness, and explore new revenue opportunities.

Built upon a solid foundation of blockchain technology, BIANCO introduces a novel concept by creating a social metaverse shopping ecosystem where consumers are not just buyers but also contributors and co-owners. This platform transcends the traditional online shopping model by offering a scalable metaverse ecosystem where users can interact, share, and earn incentives in a more immersive and interactive environment. Through features like real-time incentive management, platform interoperability, and enhanced security, BIANCO aims to foster a community where consumers and brands can thrive together in a mutually beneficial relationship.

With a comprehensive whitepaper that outlines a detailed roadmap, token model, and a clear vision, BIANCO sets itself apart as a forward-thinking project poised to disrupt the conventional customer-brand dynamic in the cosmetic industry. The platform's dedication to transparency, user empowerment, and innovation is evident in its strategic approach to leveraging blockchain technology for creating a more engaging, rewarding, and inclusive shopping experience. As BIANCO continues to develop and expand its ecosystem, it represents not just a new platform but a new paradigm in how consumers and brands could interact in the digital age.

About BIANCO Token

BIANCO token is a blockchain-based digital asset designed to facilitate transactions, incentivize customer engagement, and enhance the shopping experience within the innovative BIANCO cosmetics rewards platform.

Based on BEP20, BIANCO has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000). The BIANCO token distribution includes 20% for sales, 10% for marketing, 10% for ecosystem development, 45% for the incentive pool, 10% for the team and advisors, and 5% reserved for future needs and stabilization. BIANCO token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on March 29, 2024. Investors who are interested in BIANCO can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

