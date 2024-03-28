Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that on 27 March 2024, it purchased 195,000 ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company (the "Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Peel Hunt LLP, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 27 March 2024 (the "Programme"). The shares acquired will be held in treasury.

Date of purchase:

27 March 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

195,000

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

73.80

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

74.70

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

74.17

Following the purchase, the Company will have 261,732,553 ordinary shares of 2p each in issue, of which 4,024,152 ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares carrying voting rights will be 257,708,401.

The above figure of 257,708,401 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt LLP as part of the Programme.

Name of Issuer

Identity code of the financial instrument

Date

Time

Price (pence)

Quantity bought

Exchange Venue

Ecora Resources PLC

GB0006449366

27/03/2024

12:53:32

73.8

100,000

LSE

Ecora Resources PLC

GB0006449366

27/03/2024

14:05:54

74.5

70,000

LSE

Ecora Resources PLC

GB0006449366

27/03/2024

14:13:55

74.7

25,000

LSE

For further information

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary




Website:

www.ecora-resources.com



FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

