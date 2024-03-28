DJ Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) (LUXU LN) Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-March-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 27-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 235.1851 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 257271 CODE: LUXU LN ISIN: LU1681048713 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU LN Sequence No.: 312496 EQS News ID: 1869569 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1869569&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2024 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)