Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc (TURU LN) Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-March-2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.9016 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1411591 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 312519 EQS News ID: 1869617 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 28, 2024 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)