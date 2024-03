DJ RM plc: Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements 28-March-2024 / 09:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 March 2024 RM plc ("RM" or the "Company") Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements RM announces, in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.1 and 9.6.3, that the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2023 (the "Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023") have today been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"), where they will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023 are also available to view on RM's website at https://www.rmplc.com/ reports. In accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule ("DTR") 6.3.5R(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023 as uploaded and available on the NSM and on the Company's website as noted above. The date for the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") and the notice of AGM will be published on the Company's website and distributed to shareholders in due course. For more information, please contact: Daniel Fattal Company Secretary RM plc dfattal@rm.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: ACS TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 312576 EQS News ID: 1869773 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 28, 2024