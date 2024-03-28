

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Thursday while the dollar gained on the euro and pound after a Federal Reserve official said there is no rush to lower interest rates.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $2,196.51 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $2,217.30.



The dollar traded higher as hawkish comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller put fears of higher-for-longer interest rates back in play.



Waller told a conference in New York that it is appropriate to reduce the overall number of rate cuts or push them further into the future in response to the inflation readings in the past two months.



Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims, Chicago business activity and pending home sales.



Investors also eagerly await Friday's release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge as well as speeches from Fed officials, Chair Jerome Powell and rate-setting committee member Mary Daly, for signals on the rate path.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken