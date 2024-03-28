

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The euro fell to a 9-day low of 163.13 against the yen, a 1-week low of 0.8551 against the pound and a 2-day low of 0.9759 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 163.90, 0.8572 and 0.9801, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the euro slipped to more than a 5-week low of 1.0775 and a 6-day low of 1.4665 from early highs of 1.0827 and 1.4699, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 162.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the pound, 0.96 against the franc, 1.06 against the greenback and 1.44 against the loonie.



