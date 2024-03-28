

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to a 6-day low of 1.2586 against the U.S. dollar and a 3-day low of 190.57 against the yen, from early highs of 1.2637 and 191.26, respectively.



Against the Swissf franc, the pound slid to 1.1399 from an early high of 1.1439.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.25 against the greenback, 188.00 against the yen and 1.12 against the franc.



