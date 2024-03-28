Collagen Water Market to Reach $10.76 Billion by 2034 Fueled by Beauty and Beverage Trends | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The collagen water market is booming thanks to the growing popularity of health and beauty products. Consumers are more interested in skincare and healthy eating, which is driving manufacturers to create collagen-infused drinks and cosmetics. A new report by FMI goes beyond trends to analyze the market's drivers, challenges, and future potential. It also provides valuable insights to help you make informed business decisions, including investment analysis and market research tools.

NEWARK, Del., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collagen Water Market advancement through 2034 will occur at a CAGR of 8.3%. It will direct the market to achieve a market valuation of US$ 10.76 billion after the forecasted period. Moreover, it is predicted that the subject market is likely to reach US$ 4.87 billion by 2024.

The growing cosmetic and personal care industry is the fundamental driving force for the subject market. As collagens have better coagulation with different solvents, they create a better moisturizing base. Hence, consumers demand its use in the cosmetic industry, boosting production.

The food and beverage industry has grown recently, which surges the collagen compounds. An adequate external protein supply through collagen water resolves the protein deficiency, generating more demand among consumers. Thus, it is another critical market driver.

Medicinal values and properties of collagen surge its use in the pharmaceutical industry. Many medicines, protein supplements, and other products use collagen as its primary product. Hence, this surges its demand, driving the said market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Based on the end-user industry application, the cosmetics and personal care segment will hold the largest market share. It promises to secure 32.7% of the market space in 2024.

Sales channels market segment drive the subject market significantly, holding 23.5% of the market share.

China leads the Asia-Pacific region by registering an estimated CAGR of 12.8%. Moreover, this impressive growth results in the Asia-Pacific region leading the collagen water market.

Spain leads the European market and forecasts market advancement at a CAGR of 6.6%.

"Rapid degradation after being impacted by external heat reduces the quality of collagen, and therefore, its proper storage is a key market for the global collagen water market," says Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

The global collagen water market experiences a great force due to highly fierce competition. Various competitors have acquired a respectful market space in the industry, cluttering the market. Due to this, the market penetration for the new entrants becomes difficult. However, product development, innovation, and effective branding can help them gain a better market position.

Existing market competition is subjected to various strategic initiatives taken by key players. Mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, product development, etc., are key strategic initiatives helping these organizations. The following are some key market developments recently made:-

In June 2022, Vital Proteins introduced new lemon collagen peptides. The latest product has innovative flavors and additives, so the organization's portfolio is diversified. Moreover, it is a product upgrade, helping the organization become more competitive in the market space.

In March 2024, Youtheory launched a Fish-Free Omega-3 product. This will help the organization innovate its products in the market space. Also, it will revolutionize the supplements market segment by assertively impacting brain and heart health.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global collagen water market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

Source (Porcine, Chicken, Bovine, Sheep, and Others), Form (Bottled Drinks, Canned Drinks, and Powdered Mixes), Application (Food Industry, Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry, Nutraceutical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Others), and Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Specialty Stores, Drug Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Others) segment the subject market.

