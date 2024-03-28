

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 3-week low of 0.6485 against the U.S. dollar and a 9-day low of 98.19 against the yen, from an early 2-day high of 0.6541 and a 6-day high of 99.50, respectively.



Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie slid to 1.6622 and 1.0882 from an early 2-day highs of 1.6549 and 1.0907, respectively.



The aussie dropped to more than a 3-week low of 0.8828 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 0.8877.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.63 against the greenback, 97.00 against the yen, 1.67 against the euro, 1.07 against the kiwi and 0.87 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken