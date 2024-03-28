

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than 4-month lows of 0.5957 against the U.S. dollar and 1.8098 against the euro, from early highs of 0.6004 and 1.8028, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi slipped to nearly a 2-month low of 90.19 from an early high of 90.81.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the greenback, 1.82 against the euro and 88.00 against the yen.



