WorkForce Software, the #1 rated workforce management solution for large employers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Havercroft as Senior Vice President of International Sales. In this role, Havercroft will lead the company's international expansion efforts, overseeing growth initiatives and supporting increased demand for the company's innovative workforce management solutions to global markets, including Australia, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Following a record-setting 2023 for WorkForce Software, marked by a 13 percent increase in year-over-year transaction volume and an 18 percent rise in net new customers compared to the previous year, the first quarter of 2024 has seen an even greater increase in international demand for these award-winning solutions. Signaling the growing importance of investing in workforce optimization, the workforce management software sector continues to see substantial growth, with large employers facing growing global compliance challenges, unique regional requirements, and ever-increasing employee demands.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marc to WorkForce Software as our new Senior Vice President of International Sales at a time when the market demand has never been stronger for workforce management solutions," said Jeff Moses, CEO of WorkForce Software. "His extensive experience and proven leadership skills will be instrumental as we rapidly expand our presence in international markets and provide best-in-class workforce management solutions to our global customers and partners."

With over 25 years of experience, Havercroft brings a wealth of HR technology and global enterprise SaaS experience to this international role. Prior to joining WorkForce Software, Havercroft served as Global President and Chief Commercial Officer at Go1, and Global Chief Customer Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Vice President Strategy at SAP SuccessFactors. Havercroft's record of success in driving sustained global business growth and building meaningful and strong relationships with clients and partners makes him an invaluable addition to the WorkForce Software team.

"I am excited to join WorkForce Software and lead the international team in delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations to optimize their complex workforces and achieve operational success," said Marc Havercroft, Senior Vice President of International Sales at WorkForce Software. "I look forward to working closely with our impressive customers and partners who represent the largest brands in the world to unlock new opportunities in their workforces and deliver exceptional value. Together, we'll bring modern workforce management to more organizations around the world and redefine the future of work."

