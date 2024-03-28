

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Britain have imposed sanctions on a set of key financial facilitators who are involved in fundraising for Hamas.



Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that in the wake of the October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas against Israel, Gaza Now engaged in fundraising efforts to support the Gaza terrorist outfit. Gaza Now and its founder Mustafa Ayash, as well Al-Qureshi Executives and Aakhirah Limited, and their director Aozma Sultana, partnered on multiple fundraising efforts.



Britain also is implementing sanctions on these same targets.



U.S. Treasury said the U.S. Government is taking this action as part of a collaborative effort with the United Kingdom's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation.



Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said, 'The United States, in close coordination with our British partners, will continue to leverage our tools to disrupt Hamas' ability to facilitate further attacks.'



The United States and the U.K. have already announced three coordinated sanctions related to Hamas fundraising efforts since October 7.



