

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies traded firmly above the flatline in the run-up to the much-awaited Bitcoin halving event expected in early April. Hawkish hints from Fed officials and anxiety ahead of the release of PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S. however mellowed rate cut expectations, limiting gains for cryptocurrencies.



Overall crypto market capitalization increased 1.1 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.66 trillion, from $2.64 trillion a day earlier. The 24-hour trading volumes jumped 14.3 percent to almost $120 billion.



Bitcoin is currently trading at $70,635.23, recording overnight gains of 1 percent, weekly addition of 5.6 percent and a year-to-date surge of more than 67 percent. Bitcoin ETF products continued to record positive flows despite whipsawing Bitcoin prices. Latest data from Farside Investors showed net inflows at $243.5 million on Wednesday, versus $418 million on Tuesday.



The net cumulative Bitcoin Spot ETF flows surpassed $11.9 billion on March 27. Considering the cumulative outflows of $14.7 billion from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the gross inflows to the 9 Bitcoin Spot ETFs that debuted on January 11 is close to $26.6 billion.



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with cumulative inflows of $13.9 billion. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC) followed with cumulative inflows of $7.5 billion. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) has witnessed cumulative inflows of $2.3 billion, powered by record inflows of $200.7 million on Wednesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) has recorded cumulative inflows in excess of $1.5 billion.



Ethereum traded between $3,664.38 and $3,460.39 in the past 24 hours. At its current price of $3,584.95, the leading altcoin has edged up half a percent overnight. Ether has added 1.2 percent in the past week and more than 57 percent in 2024.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) has gained 2.1 percent overnight to trade at $588.89.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) also edged up 0.42 percent in the past 24 hours and is currently changing hands at $186.71.



6th ranked XRP (XRP) added 0.44 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.6231.



8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied 10.7 percent overnight amidst renewed speculations regarding the potential integration of Dogecoin and crypto payments into X (formerly Twitter). Doge's ascent helped meme cryptos add 4.9 percent in market capitalization overnight.



9th ranked Cardano (ADA) edged up 0.23 percent, lifting price to $0.6506.



10th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) slipped 0.60 percent in the past 24 hours. AVAX is currently changing hands at $54.62.



11th ranked Shiba Inu (SHIB) gained 3.2 percent in the past 24 hours.



12th ranked Toncoin (TON) edged up 0.37 percent overnight as trading price rose to $4.91.



FTX Token (FTT), ranked 129th overall is currently trading at $2.16 ahead of the much-awaited sentencing of Sam Bankman Fried. SBF was convicted last year on two charges of fraud and five conspiracy charges linked to the operation and collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.



Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, 15th ranked Bitcoin Cash (BCH) topped overnight gains with a surge of more than 15 percent, followed by 81st ranked Ondo (ONDO) that rallied 11.7 percent. 35th ranked Mantle (MNT) led the laggards with a decline of more than 9 percent in the past 24 hours followed by 77th ranked Worldcoin (WLD) that slipped 7.3 percent in the past 24 hours.



In the same league, 100th ranked Pendle (PENDLE) topped weekly gains with a surge of close to 8 percent, whereas 92nd ranked KuCoin Token (KCS) led the laggards with a decline of close to 17 percent in the past week.



46th ranked dogwifhat (WIF) topped year-to-date gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of close to 1,895 percent, whereas 97th ranked SATS (1000SATS) led the laggards in the category with a decline of more than 37 percent in 2024.



