ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc. Warns of Online Employment Scams

The leader in professional translation services advises that businesses seeking translators and people seeking translation positions should follow updated precautions on job postings and contract work.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / As online employment scams proliferate on social media, ASTA-USA Translation Services Inc. has learned of several incidences of individuals fraudulently citing the company's name and website in schemes to deceive people searching for jobs as translators.

ASTA-USA, a leading provider of language and document translation services for corporations, educational organizations, and government agencies, is announcing the incidents to raise awareness about the risks of employment scams and to warn job searchers in all industries.

Online employment scams are running rampant on job boards and platforms and put job searchers at risk for phishing attempts, hacking, identity theft, financial damage, and illegal money laundering.

"People seeking translation work may be more vulnerable because English may not be their primary language. Businesses should be wary of unscrupulous translation firms that may be exploiting these less skilled and experienced workers," said Alain J. Roy, Founder/CEO of ASTA-USA Translation Services.

"In the event that something feels 'off' when applying for online translation jobs, trust your instincts. Whether the offer seems too good to be true, the person you are interacting with seems suspicious or the processes don't align with your past experiences, always err on the side of caution," Roy said.

Roy advises people seeking document or language translation work that ASTA-USA never posts individual jobs or assignments on any online platform to protect the privacy and confidentiality of its clients. ASTA-USA also never conducts interviews or contacts potential translators via Telegram or Instagram. Job candidates will be contacted only via an authorized @ASTA-USA.com email address.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission advises that job applicants apply through company websites when available or verify any communications that occur by connecting with the company directly using the contact information provided on their official website or social media platforms. The agency also cautions that legitimate employers will never ask job applicants to pay fees upfront before being hired.

Similarly, Roy said that ASTA-USA does not ask translators to perform unpaid work, purchase equipment, or pay certification, training, or other fees when hiring. ASTA-USA's hiring process is extensive and requires background checks, skills assessments, and several other processes.

"While there are many online translation jobs available with legitimate translation service companies, keep in mind that the great ones will only hire professional translators with experience, certifications, and a thorough hiring process to ensure optimal quality for their clients," Roy said.

