28.03.2024
Hakluyt's 2023 accounts record another year of strong growth

LONDON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, recorded another period of robust financial growth in the year ending 30 June 2023, expanding its core advisory business while investing for the future.

The firm's financial results, which were filed today with Companies House, show that revenue increased by 9% to a new record level, with a slightly lower profit margin reflecting substantial investment in the firm's people and geographic footprint. During this period, Hakluyt opened new offices in Abu Dhabi and Toronto, and continued to recruit new talent worldwide.

Hakluyt also announced its first investment fund, Hakluyt Capital, during this period, which gives some of the world's most promising growth-stage companies access to the firm's unrivalled global connectivity, advice and expertise.

Hakluyt's managing partner, Varun Chandra, said: "As business leaders continue to face increasingly complex challenges, we have invested in the international reach and expertise of our team, which enable us to provide world-class counsel and connectivity where they are most needed. I am pleased that our core business grew substantially in the financial year 2022-23, and that operating profits remained strong. My thanks to every member of the brilliant Hakluyt team who has helped us deliver against our plan."

Notes to editors:

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hakluyts-2023-accounts-record-another-year-of-strong-growth-302102488.html

