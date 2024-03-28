Admission to trading of additional AS Hestio bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

According to the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on March 28, 2024, additional 765 596 AS Hestio bonds with total nominal value EUR 7 655.96 are going to be admitted to trading on Baltic First North next to the already listed 102 079 513 AS Hestio bonds as of April 2, 2024: Issuer's full name AS Hestio Issuer's short name HEST Securities ISIN code LV0000802650 Securities maturity 01.09.2027 date Nominal value of one EUR 0.01 security Number of listed 102 845 109 securities Issue size EUR 1 028 451,09 Annual coupon rate 4.50% Coupon payments Four times per year on every March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31 Orderbook short name HEST045027FA Additional bonds are issued and admitted to trading in accordance with AS Hestio Terms of Issue. Terms of Issue and Company Description is available here. The Certified Adviser of AS Hestio is ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitans SIA. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.