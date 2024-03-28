BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 27 March 2024 were:

647.40p Capital only

650.42p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 108,015 Ordinary shares on 27th March 2024, the Company has 93,348,354 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 9,861,510 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.