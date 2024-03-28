BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 27 March 2024 were:

223.40p Capital only

224.76p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 14,276 ordinary shares on 27th March 2024, the Company has 78,024,399 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 22,336,906 shares which are held in Treasury.