Allied Industrial Partners-Backed CES Power Acquires ABird/Apex Power Solutions

11th Bolt-on Acquisition Expands CES Power's Global Presence Providing Significant Scale in the U.K. and Europe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and LONDON, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES Power LLC ("CES Power"), a leading global provider of sustainable mobile power generation, distribution, temperature control and technology solutions for the largest and most complex projects and events, today announced that it has acquired ABird Limited and Apex Generators Limited ("ABird/Apex" or "the Company"), a U.K. supplier of portable power for industrial, corporate and event use. The acquisition was made through CES Power's global division, CES Global LLC ("CES Global"), which acquired ABird/Apex from U.K. tool and equipment rental and services company HSS Hire Group Plc (LSE: HSS). CES Power is backed by industrial-focused private equity firm Allied Industrial Partners ("Allied").



This strategic acquisition will expand CES Global's capacity in the U.K. and Ireland while helping to accelerate its growth across Europe.

ABird/Apex is a leading U.K. provider of power solutions. It features one of the U.K.'s largest integrated portable power fleets used to power industrial sites and live events, including music festivals, sporting competitions, and corporate meetings. The Company also provides remote fleet management technology for real-time visibility and support. ABird/Apex will become part of the CES Global brand, and its management team and employee base will remain with the Company, including Ailsa Webb, who will assume the new role of CES Global Managing Director, Europe.

Greg Landa, CEO of CES Power, said, "CES Power entered the European market in 2023 and we continue to see strong demand for our unique service offering. The addition of ABird/Apex will allow us to meet that demand throughout the U.K. and bolster our presence across Europe and ultimately the globe. ABird/Apex has a reputation for quality equipment and service, which made it a fit for CES Power's global expansion efforts. We look forward to continuing to serve its customers under the CES Global brand."

Ms. Webb, Managing Director at ABird/Apex, noted, "We are pleased by the great strides we have made with the support of HSS, and we are now excited to introduce new offerings and expand our footprint with CES Global. Our customers will benefit from the additional resources we can now provide as a division of a global leader in engineered power, HVAC and technology solutions."

ABird/Apex is CES Power's 11th acquisition since being acquired by Allied in June 2021 and its third acquisition in Europe. CES Power will continue to seek further add-on acquisitions in areas of strategic interest.

"The acquisition of ABird/Apex is a transformative step in CES Power's global expansion," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "The demand for integrated service offerings for complex power, HVAC and technology solutions for use in industrial projects, live events, and entertainment continues to grow significantly across Europe and this acquisition positions CES Power to deliver for our high-quality customer base."

About CES Power LLC

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Memphis, TN, CES Power has a multi-decade track record of providing reliable and safe power solutions to its blue-chip customer base, including at the world's most complex and highest-profile events. Through its various divisions, including CES Global, CES Technologies, and CES Studios, the company offers a full range of technology-driven power services to the broadcasting, entertainment, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit cespower.com and cestechnologies.com .

About Allied Industrial Partners

About ABird and Apex

ABird/Apex is a leading U.K. provider of power solutions. The company specializes in designing both short- and long-term generator solutions ranging from 20KVa to 1260KVa, supported by remote fleet management technology that provides complete visibility of all rental equipment for customers across a wide range of end markets.