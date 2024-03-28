Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28
28 March 2024
It is announced that at the close of business on 27 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
27 March 2024 56.15p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 55.98p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
28 March 2024