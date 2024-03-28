Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2024) - Shipwell, the industry-leading provider of cloud-based transportation management, visibility, and freight procurement solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its completely revamped website. This groundbreaking redesign represents a significant step forward in showcasing Shipwell's cutting-edge platform and its comprehensive capabilities.

The Shipwell team has dedicated the past few months to meticulously rebuilding the website from the ground up, transitioning from WordPress to Webflow. This move has allowed for a complete overhaul of the site's code, content, structure, and visuals. The result is a sleek, modern, and user-friendly website that effectively communicates Shipwell's value proposition and enhances the user experience through intuitive navigation and engaging visuals.

One of the standout features of the new website is the increased prominence of Swifty, Shipwell's beloved AI assistant and mascot. Swifty embodies Shipwell's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to streamline logistics processes and provide unparalleled customer support.

"Our new website is a true reflection of Shipwell's core values and mission. We are dedicated to revolutionizing the logistics industry through innovation, transparency, and exceptional customer service. This redesign not only showcases our state-of-the-art platform but also demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing the best possible experience for our customers," says Karen Sage, Chief Marketing Officer at Shipwell.

"We set out to create a marketing website that mirrors the seamless and intuitive user experience our customers have come to expect from our award-winning TMS platform. With this redesign, we have achieved that goal, effectively communicating who we are, what we stand for, and how we serve our customers," Sage adds.

The new website aims to drive significant value for Shipwell and its customers. By providing a more comprehensive and engaging presentation of Shipwell's platform and services, the website will attract a broader audience of potential clients seeking innovative logistics solutions. The improved user experience will encourage visitors to explore the site further, leading to increased engagement and a deeper understanding of how Shipwell can address their specific needs. Ultimately, this enhanced online presence will translate into more qualified leads, stronger customer relationships, and accelerated growth for Shipwell.

Experience the Difference:

Visit the new Shipwell website at www.shipwell.com and see the transformation. Discover how Shipwell can empower businesses to navigate its supply chain operations confidently and efficiently.

About Shipwell:

At Shipwell, we empower supply chains with increased efficiency and service effectiveness at scale. We extend functional coverage and accessibility, including capabilities previously out of the technical reach and affordability of most shippers today. Indeed, our solution combines everything shippers need, from transportation management and visibility to procurement, in a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform so shippers can effectively operate, manage, and optimize the entire process seamlessly. Many industry experts have recognized Shipwell's traction in the market and have differentiated Shipwell as a leader in the logistics industry, including Gartner, Food Logistics, FreightWaves, Deloitte, and Forbes. To learn more, visit www.shipwell.com.

