VarmX, a biotech company focusing on the development of innovative approaches for the reversal of anticoagulation, today announces that it will be attending the LSX World Congress (29-30 April) and presenting at Bio€quity Europe (12-14 May).

The LSX World Congress is the leading partnering, strategy and investment event in Europe, with 1:1 partnering at its core. VarmX will be attending to interact with investors and other innovative biopharmaceutical companies, and Martijn Negen, VarmX's SVP Global Commercial Strategy Business Development, will be participating in a panel discussion: Empowering Emerging Biotechs: Enhancing the Path to Commercialisation.

Bio€quity Europe is a key biopartnering event for the biotech industry in Europe, organised by BioCentury. Martijn Negen, VarmX's SVP Global Commercial Strategy Business Development, has been selected by the conference organisers to present at this esteemed event.

If you are interested in meeting with the VarmX Team at either of these upcoming events, or to get further information

About VarmX

VarmX is a spin-off from the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC), founded in 2016 by Professor Pieter Reitsma, a world leading expert in hemostasis and thrombosis. VarmX's lead compound VMX-C001 is a modified recombinant blood factor X. The compound is being developed for the treatment of severe spontaneous bleeding and for the prevention of bleeding during urgent surgery in patients taking oral factor Xa inhibitors (FXa DOACs) as anticoagulation therapy. The Company is supported by a strong syndicate of investors including Sound Bioventures, EIC, EQT Life Sciences (formerly LSP), Inkef, Lundbeckfonden BioCapital, Ysios Capital, BioGeneration Ventures and InnovationQuarter.

