Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
28.03.24
08:11 Uhr
3,880 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.03.2024 | 13:30
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

BH Macro Limited - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

BH MACRO LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 28 March 2024

Name of applicant:

BH Macro Ltd

Name of scheme:

BH Macro Scheme 2023

Period of return:

From:

22 September 2023

To:

22 March 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

562,487 Sterling Shares

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

-

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

-

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

562,487 Sterling Shares

Name of contact:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0) 1481 745001


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.