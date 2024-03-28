Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) and a JSR Life Sciences company, will showcase significant contributions in preclinical and translational oncology research at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2024 meeting. Highlighting its latest research, the company will present ten posters covering a broad spectrum of data from the company's R&D program.

The data presented will cover a range of innovative techniques in oncology and immuno-oncology drug discovery and development. Posters featured at AACR include:

The in-depth Characterization of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patient-Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models with Hotspot Gene Mutations for Therapeutic Evaluation.

The development of an Integrated Pipeline for Immuno-Oncology Drug Testing , using patient-derived tumor organoids with a reconstituted tumor microenvironment and fresh ex vivo patient tissue cultures, aiming to enhance therapeutic evaluation and drug development efficiency with translational patient-derived systems.

The utilization of Large Panel Organoid Drug Testing Combined with Biomarker Analysis, set to deliver insights into mechanisms of action and boost efficiency within the drug development pipeline.

Research on KRAS Inhibitors and PARP Inhibitor-Induced Resistant PDX Ovarian Cancer Models further expands on the knowledge base of drug resistance patterns in cancer while also assessing innovative therapeutic approaches for targeting mutated tumors, including combination therapy.

SynAI, an adaptive AI-driven platform for in silico drug synergism screening, optimizes the exploration of compound interactions in early-stage cancer drug development.

, an adaptive AI-driven platform for drug synergism screening, optimizes the exploration of compound interactions in early-stage cancer drug development. Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Bioluminescence Imaging for Evaluating Tumor Burden in Orthotopic Glioblastoma, merging digital technology with cancer research to forecast a new era of therapeutic strategy development.

Abstracts for all ten poster presentations can be found on a dedicated page, Crown Bioscience AACR posters 2024. Following the show, all will be available for download.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #1717 to learn more about these studies and talk to Crown Bioscience's scientists to gain deeper insights into the platforms and services on offer to advance oncology research.

About Crown Bioscience

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to rapidly advance the discovery and development of oncology drugs. As the exclusive preclinical CRO providing tumor organoid services with the well-established Hubrecht Organoid Technology, we offer over 600 organoid models spanning 22 cancer indications. Furthermore, we have developed the world's largest commercially available PDX collection. Our focus on helping our customers develop novel therapies aims to ensure that patients receive the right treatment at the right time. Founded in 2006, we have 13 facilities across the US, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.crownbio.com

Contacts:

Crown Bioscience

Sarah Martin-Tyrrell

pr@crownbio.com