Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

PR Newswire
28.03.2024 | 13:48
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 29 February 2024 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested

One

Month

Three

Months

Six

Months

One

Year

Three

Years

Five Years

Net asset value

2.8

8.3

10.1

5.6

34.8

57.7

Share price

-0.3

2.8

3.2

-5.7

24.7

34.1

Russell 1000 Value Index

4.4

9.6

9.5

9.1

40.8

64.6

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:

213.96p

Net asset value - cum income:

214.96p

Share price:

186.00p

Discount to cum income NAV:

13.5%

Net yield1:

4.3%

Total assets including current year revenue:

£169.1m

Net gearing:

0.3%

Ordinary shares in issue2:

78,685,883

Ongoing charges3:

1.03%

1 Based on four quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 22 March 2023, 11 May 2023, 3 August 2023 and 2 November 2023 for the year ended 31 October 2023 and based on the share price as at close of business on 29 February 2024.

² Excluding 21,675,422 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2023.

Sector Analysis

Total Assets (%)

Financials

19.9

Health Care

18.9

Information Technology

16.1

Consumer Discretionary

9.3

Industrials

8.7

Energy

7.4

Consumer Staples

6.5

Communication Services

4.1

Materials

4.0

Utilities

3.7

Real Estate

1.7

Net Current Liabilities

-0.3

-----

100.0

=====

Country Analysis

Total Assets (%)

United States

90.6

United Kingdom

4.0

France

2.0

Australia

1.5

South Korea

1.2

Switzerland

1.0

Net Current Liabilities

-0.3

-----

100.0

=====

#

Top 10 Holdings

Country

% Total Assets

Citigroup

United States

3.2

American International

United States

2.9

Cisco Systems

United States

2.7

Shell

United Kingdom

2.6

Cardinal Health

United States

2.5

Kraft Heinz

United States

2.5

Baxter International

United States

2.4

Verizon Communications

United States

2.4

Willis Towers Watson

United States

2.3

Johnson Controls International

United States

2.3

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 29 February 2024, the Company's NAV increased by 2.8% and the share price fell by 0.3% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned +4.4% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance, stemmed from stock selection in health care, specifically selection decisions in life sciences tools and services boosted relative performance. Selection decisions in utilities also boosted relative performance, most notably in multi-utilities. Other modest contributors during the period at the sector level included selection decisions in consumer staples and an underweight allocation to real estate.

The largest detractor from relative performance stemmed from stock selection in consumer discretionary, most notably in household durables. Investment decisions in industrials detracted from relative performance, with stock selection in electrical equipment proving to be detrimental. Other modest detractors during the period included stock selection in energy and materials.

Transactions

During the month, the Company's largest purchases included Diageo, Avnet and PG&E. The Company exited its position in Nestlé, Komatsu and Gildan Activewear.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the health care, information technology and consumer discretionary sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, real estate and utilities sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

28 March 2024

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brsa on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.



