Skycharger Welcomes Johannes Copeland as New COO

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Skycharger, a leading provider of EV charging infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Johannes Copeland as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With a distinguished background in renewable energy and operational leadership, Copeland brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

A former US Marine Corps Officer with two deployments in Iraq, Copeland's journey in renewable energy began after studying Economics at the University of Chicago. Over the past decade, he has held key positions at renowned companies such as SolarCity, Tesla Energy, and ChargePoint, where he led initiatives in solar energy deployment and electric vehicle infrastructure development.

At Skycharger, Copeland will lead the company's operational efforts, driving its mission to expand EV charging infrastructure for fleet and public drivers alike. His strategic vision and operational acumen will be instrumental in advancing Skycharger's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Johannes to the Skycharger team," said Andy Karetsky, President of Skycharger. "His extensive experience and proven leadership make him the perfect fit to lead our operational initiatives as we continue to grow and innovate in the EV charging industry."

Beyond his professional achievements, Copeland is deeply committed to community service and sustainability. He has led initiatives to provide affordable housing and clean energy solutions to underserved communities, aligning with Skycharger's values of environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

"I am honored to join Skycharger and contribute to its mission of advancing clean transportation solutions," said Copeland. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Skycharger to deliver innovative EV charging solutions that benefit both our customers and the planet."

Copeland resides in Sutter Creek, CA, with his family. His passion for renewable energy and dedication to excellence make him a valuable addition to the Skycharger team.

